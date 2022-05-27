ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warby Parker Comes to Roseville!

Cover picture for the articleWarby Parker, the disruptive eyewear brand, is opening a new location at the Westfield Galleria at Roseville on Saturday, May 28. The store will...

elkgrovetribune.com

Bob’s Discount Furniture Comes To Elk Grove

The grand opening and ceremonial ribbon cutting for “Bob’s Discount Furniture,” located at 7707 Laguna Blvd. Suite 100 in the Laguna Crossroads shopping center, took place on Friday May 27. Interestingly, there were three grand openings that took place on the same day throughout the Sacramento region....
ELK GROVE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Inflation Busting Ideas for Summer Fun

Inexpensive Suggestions to Inflate Your Fun for Less. Roseville, Calif. – No matter where you look, prices are painfully up everywhere. Inflation has many residents taking a closer look at their summer plans and expenses. While some reports suggest inflation may have peaked or be slowing, enjoying your summer while spending a a few less bucks and saving a little more is always a great feeling.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Zoo welcomes several new animals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo announced the addition of new animals on its social media accounts — a sloth and Galapagos Tortoises.  One of the the posts includes a video of a sloth already at home in the zoo, hanging by its feet, eating a leaf.  “Welcome to the neighborhood to our three […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Grass Valley, Truckee Sears Hometown Stores To Close; Liquidation Sales Underway

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Sears’ retreat is continuing, with the chain’s smaller stores now appearing next on the chopping block. Nearly 100 of the once-great box store’s smaller Sears Hometown locations will be closing down this summer, according to a recent report in Axios. Both the Grass Valley and Truckee Sears Hometown stores have posted liquidation sales announcements to their Facebook pages. As recently as November 2019 – even as more and more of the big box store’s locations closed around the country – Sears touted the success of its Hometown locations, noting that they numbered more than 400. However, Sears’ position has continued to dwindle. Thousands of stores across the country have closed over the past 17 years – and only three of the company’s Kmart locations remain. Liquidation sales for the stores are expected to last through June 2, but it’s unclear exactly when the locations will close for good.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Concerts at Commons Beach Summer 2022

Tahoe City, Calif. – Sitting on the banks of the majestic Lake Tahoe lies another great concert venue in Placer County. Commons Beach serves up the tunes and spectacular scenery for their summer concert series. Concerts at Commons Beach, Tahoe City’s crowd-pleasing free summer concert series are now scheduled!
TAHOE CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Beloved Land Park Pony Rides Closes After 37 Years In Business

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Land Park Pony Rides, one of William Land Park’s most beloved attractions for nearly four decades, officially wrapped up operations in Sacramento this Memorial Day. Pony rides have been a staple of the park for the last 37 years, but now the owners are retiring to spend more time with their grandchildren. They tell us the pony rides have brought joy to generations of kids. “Most kids love the ponies, so they’ve always got a great big smile from start to finish. When they come around they want more, more, more, more, so we know they really enjoyed it,” said Marilyn Hagemann, owner of Land Park Pony Rides. “And we have a lot of the same families that come back almost every weekend or at least once a month, for years.” The crews at Land park pony rides say they appreciate all of the loyal fans.
SACRAMENTO, CA
foresthillmessenger.com

Placer CEO Placed on Paid Leave

Placer County Executive Todd Leopold has been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately, the Board of Supervisors confirmed to KCRA 3 on Friday. The decision comes over a week after Leopold came forward as the driver who hit and killed Inderkum High School basketball player Anthony Williams in March. It's unclear if he was placed on administrative leave due to the deadly crash.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Lake Up To 88% Of Capacity On Memorial Day

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Despite the drought, Folsom Lake is nearly full on Memorial Day. The lake level is nearly 456 feet – which puts it at 88 percent of capacity. This time last year, it was at just 46 percent capacity. “It just looks beautiful, especially with skies like this and the temperature is down a little bit,” said Eureka resident Tom Gierek, who was out at the lake on Sunday. At the end of summer last year, Folsom Lake’s levels were so low that the wreckage from a 1965 plane crash emerged. “People had to walk a couple hundred yards before they found water to splash around in,” Gierek said. Holiday revelers are now making sure to enjoy the resurgence of the lake. Not all reservoirs across California are boasting similar levels, however. Shasta and Oroville are at 40 and 54 percent capacity, respectively, as of Memorial Day.  
FOLSOM, CA
KABC

Third Case Of Monkey Pox Found In Sacramento

(Sacramento, CA) — The Sacramento County Department of Public Health is saying they have detected a suspected third case of monkeypox. This case was detected through contact tracing from the first case in Sacramento. The first case was detected on May 24th. According to the department, the findings have been sent to the CDC for confirmation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Arts
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County’s Boeger Winery celebrates 50th anniversary

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In 1972, at 29 and 27 years old, respectively, Greg and Susan Boeger planted stakes and started a dream in El Dorado County. In July 2022, the Boegers will celebrate 50 years at their winery’s original location on Carson Road in Placerville. The story of their adventure is filled with colorful characters, mishaps, the kindness of strangers, and unimaginable rewards.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Membership open for Auburn Newcomers & Neighbors Club

Like to hike, play cards, read or attend live theater? These activities and more are available to individuals and couples when you join the Auburn Newcomers & Neighbors Club. Membership is open to everyone – from new residents to those who have lived in the area a while. The...
AUBURN, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting shuts down Fiesta Days in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – The Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville was shut down Sunday evening before its scheduled end-time due to a shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. At 7:44 p.m. officers heard a gunshot, the post states. They subsequently found an 18-year-old Fairfield resident with a gunshot wound in […]
VACAVILLE, CA
Silicon Valley

Elite San Jose private school faces a public challenge — housing

The Harker School boasts of a world-class reputation built over a century, regularly sending graduates to Stanford, Harvard and other elite universities. But the private school in San Jose shares a problem common to its public-school brethren throughout the Bay Area — the lack of affordable housing for teachers.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With summer on the horizon and the return of mega-events after having them canceled during the pandemic, several large events are scheduled to occur in and around Sacramento throughout the summer months.  This summer includes the return of several events that were canceled or reduced during the pandemic, such as Concerts […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Firefighters Respond To A Two-Alarm Fire In East Sacramento

EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire next to a business in East Sacramento. Early Tuesday morning, firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in a warehouse at 65th Street and Folsom Blvd., right by Sacramento Rug Works, near Sacramento State University. Incident info: 2-alarm fire near 65th St. and Folsom Boulevard. Large single story commercial building with heavy fire. pic.twitter.com/vCqTINtrZs — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 31, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Sixty-fifth St. was blocked as fire crews attempted to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.    
SACRAMENTO, CA

