ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin mining stock report: Friday, May 27

By Catarina Moura
theblockcrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin mining companies ended the week of trading on a high note. For the second day in a row, many...

www.theblockcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Mining Companies#Mining Equipment#Web3 Investment#Block#Northern Data#Hut 8#Riot#Bit Mining#Chinese#6 78
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Solana, Avalanche and Two Other Ethereum Rivals Could Crash 50% if Bitcoin Dives Lower, Warns Top Crypto Analyst

A top crypto analyst believes four Ethereum (ETH) competitors face a bleak future if Bitcoin (BTC) continues to fall. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 176,100 Twitter followers that smart contract-enabled blockchains Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) are all set to shed around 50% of their value from current prices if Bitcoin keeps trending lower.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Nailed Bitcoin Meltdown Unveils Fresh Warning for Crypto Traders

A crypto analyst who called Bitcoin’s meltdown below $30,000 is issuing a fresh warning to traders, and says today’s market rally is likely a bull trap. The pseudonymous analyst known as Crypto Capo tells his 321,000 Twitter subscribers that he still expects sizable price drops for altcoins and BTC in the short term.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Motley Fool

JPMorgan Says Bitcoin (BTC) Is Now Undervalued by 28%

JPMorgan reverses its position on Bitcoin naming it the best alternative asset, while seven months ago its CEO Jamie Dimon called Bitcoin "worthless." On Wednesday, JPMorgan published a client report that heralded Bitcoin as its top recommendation as an alternative asset -- beating out real estate, hedge funds, and gold.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$71M Crypto Shorts Liquidated In 1 Hour On Monday As Bitcoin Surges

On-chain data shows that crypto traders with open short positions saw $71 million worth of liquidations in a single hour on Monday (ET hours.) What Happened: According to data from CoinGlass, $71.13 million shorts were liquidated over a one-hour period as Bitcoin BTC/USD surged to $31,177 during early Asian hours on Tuesday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Economist Says The Winner Will Be...

The crypto market is in doldrums, stuck at very depressed levels. The sell-off hasn't spared top cryptos as well. An analyst, however, is confident of cryptocurrencies outperforming safe havens and also weighed in with a comparison between the top two digital currencies. What Happened: Among the top cryptos, second-ranked Ethereum...
CURRENCIES
The Independent

How bad is Bitcoin mining for the environment really?

In little over a decade, Bitcoin has risen from a fringe technology popular with cryptographers, to the world's ninth most valuable asset by market cap.The cryptocurrency's dramatic ascent has created millionaires, reimagined money and launched a multi-billion dollar industry inspired by its revolutionary decentralised technology. But it has also brought with it some unwanted side effects.The computing power required to support Bitcoin's underlying network now requires nearly as much energy as the entire country of Argentina, leading to criticism about its environmental footprint.Analysis by the University of Cambridge suggests the Bitcoin network uses more than 121 terawatt-hours (TWh) annually,...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Close to a Cycle Bottom Based on This Metric, According to Quant Analyst

One metric indicates Bitcoin (BTC) is getting close to the end of its “cyclic bottom,” according to Ki Young Ju, chief executive of on-chain insights platform CryptoQuant. Unspent transaction output (UTXO) age bands are “a set of all active supplies that were last moved within a specified age band,” and they track the trading behavior of long-term and short-term holders, according to CryptoQuant.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy