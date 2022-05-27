ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

New leadership in Tyler ISD includes new Legacy principal

 4 days ago

TYLER — Some new leadership is announced in Tyler ISD. Geoffrey Sherman has been named the new principal...

KLTV

Nacogdoches ISD unveils new Emeline Carpenter Elementary School

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The new Emeline Carpenter Elementary building on Stallings Drive was officially unveiled today as Nacogdoches ISD held a ceremony and ribbon cutting. Former board members and the family of Emeline Carpenter were in attendance, as were several Nacogdoches elected officials. Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo was proud to show the results of the project that the district was able to complete even after several bumps in the road.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Palestine ISD announces death of student

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine ISD is mourning after they announced on Tuesday that a 17-year-old high school student died. “It is with great sadness Palestine ISD shares the loss of PHS student James Michael Talley. Please remember his family in your prayers as they move through this difficult time,” said Palestine ISD. Talley passed […]
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

East Texas schools offer free meals to children during summer months

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many East Texas families rely on free lunches during the school year to feed their children, but what happens when school ends for the summer?. Pine Tree Independent School District in Longview is among many districts participating in the Seamless Summer Option. This program is a continuation of what the school provides during the school year, throughout the summer.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse ISD honors veteran alumnus with memorial

WHITEHOUSE, TX
WHITEHOUSE, TX
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KLTV

WebXtra: Operation: True North celebrates grand opening in Longview

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Grand Jury indicts man accused in Tyler denture facility shooting. Smith is charged with capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the deaths of two Tyler dentists. Dr. Jack Burroughs, Jr. and Dr. Blake Sinclair died on March 16 after they were shot inside their practice, allegedly by Smith. The indictment was handed on May 5.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Movie program allows admission for Longview seniors who bring canned good

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Movies are being made available for Longview senior citizens, 55 years of age and older in exchange for canned goods. “We’re excited to be sponsoring this for seniors in East Texas,” says attorney Brent Goudarzi of the Goudarzi & Young Law Firm. “Seniors bring a canned good for the food pantry, so the food pantry benefits, and we get to do something nice for our plus 55-year-old brothers and sisters that have done so much for all of us.”
KLTV

Tyler community gathers to remember those killed in Uvalde elementary school shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler community members gathered Sunday evening for a peaceful rally and vigil to remember those killed in the Uvalde school shooting last week. “We have to stay in touch with our law enforcement, with our school officials. We have to know how our children are going to be protected when they leave the comforts of their home and go to a school system for the day,” said Gloria Washington.
TYLER, TX
KICKS 105

Gattefossé Ready to Break Ground on $50 Million Project in Lufkin

This is HUGE news for the East Texas economy. A $50+ million project coming to Lufkin is about to take a major step forward. The City of Lufkin is excited to announce the groundbreaking of Gattefossé’s manufacturing plant in the Lufkin Business Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. June 8 and the public is invited to attend.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott's remarks in Longview include thoughts on Uvalde massacre

LONGVIEW, TX
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Former Longview athletic star charged with murder

LONGVIEW – A former multi-sport athlete for the Longview Lobos has been charged with murder in Louisiana. According to our news partner KETK, 22-year-old Destiny McAfee is a former all-district basketball and volleyball player for the Lobos and graduated in 2019. McAfee signed with Weatherford College in Texas before transferring for one year to the University of Louisiana Lafayette in the 2020-2021 season. Lafayette police were called to a home Saturday morning just after 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. According to KETK’s sister station KLFY, officers found a 43-year-old man dead inside. The victim’s name was not immediately released. The report says the man was involved in a “domestic altercation with his live-in girlfriend in the early morning hours.”
LONGVIEW, TX
NewsBreak
Education
ktbb.com

Sheriff Smith shares his Memorial Day thoughts

TYLER — Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith takes the podium for an annual Memorial Day observance at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery. The sheriff took a moment to share his thoughts with KTBB. Smith said amid all the recreational activities associated with the holiday, it’s important to remember what Memorial Day stands for and where it came from. Smith called on everyone to be with the families of the fallen soldiers. He said if you know any such person, tell them how much you appreciate their sacrifice. The event also featured a recognition of war veterans, a 21-gun salute, and other touches.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

City accepting board, commission applications

TYLER — The city of Tyler is accepting applications for city boards and commissions until Friday, Aug. 5. Appointments will be made by the City Council at the Aug. 24 meeting. Those appointed will serve voluntarily and without pay for two-year terms. According to a news release, members of a city board should generally be city of Tyler residents. Except as otherwise set forth in the release, the City Council retains the discretion to appoint any person it deems to be qualified to serve on a particular city board if the appointee resides in either the city of Tyler or elsewhere in Smith County. There may be additional requirements for some board positions. Click here to learn more.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler man receives 40-year sentence for Vance Street murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury found Kobe Warthsaw guilty on May 26 and sentenced him to 40 years. Four men were accused in the death of Draveon McCullough who was shot once in the chest outside a house at the 600 block of W. Vance St. in Tyler around midnight on July 9, 2020.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

City of Whitehouse unveils new memorial dedicated to fallen veterans

WHITEHOUSE – On Saturday morning, the city of Whitehouse unveiled its new veterans memorial, a project of the inaugural Whitehouse Youth Community Council. The memorial was dedicated in remembrance of fallen veterans. The grand opening brought many people out including Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and representative Matt Schaefer, according to our news partner KETK. “Today’s event to dedicate this memorial to Whitehouse was incredibly important. you know these monuments and memorials serve as a place for private reflection, and public acknowledgment of the sacrifices that have been given over the years, and that need to be given in the future years,” said Moran. The city held a brief reception after the ceremony complete with food and drinks. The event also had memorial bricks that were available for purchase. Attendees were able to customize them with text and images.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Beckville playground burns down nearly a year after being rebuilt

BECKVILLE, TX
BECKVILLE, TX

Community Policy