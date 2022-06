Long Island Republicans said it would be devastating to the suburbs if the years of local elections were changed to coincide with federal elections. State Democrats are mulling the idea of moving local elections from odd numbered years to even numbered years. Democrats have fared better in recent years when more people turn out to vote. Sometimes an odd-numbered election year will have a tenth of the number of voters of a presidential election year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO