Zach LaVine Enters Free Agency: What Are The Betting Odds He Joins Magic?

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
 4 days ago

LaVine is one of the biggest free agents this summer.

With free agency getting closer each and every day, some big names are getting closer to shaking up the NBA. One of those who could have the honor to do that this summer is Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

LaVine, 27, is entering his ninth year in the league and unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career. He's cracked the All-Star team in each of the last two seasons and led the Bulls this past season to their first playoff berth since 2017.

According to sources , there is a legitimate chance LaVine could chase another opportunity around the association with a new team. And that team could be the Orlando Magic.

While it seems unlikely for an All-Star to leave his playoff team to join the team with the second-worst record in the NBA last season, the odds aren't as bad as it seems.

Per BetOnline.ag , LaVine has 11/1 odds to join the team next season.

The teams ahead of the Magic are the San Antonio Spurs (2/1), Portland Trail Blazers (3/1), Los Angeles Lakers (4/1), Atlanta Hawks (5/1), New York Knicks (6/1), Miami Heat (7/1), Indiana Pacers (8/1), Detroit Pistons (9/1) and Dallas Mavericks (10/1).

John Hammond

Jamahl Mosley

Jamahl Mosley

If LaVine came to Orlando, it would be one of the franchise's biggest free agency grabs in history. LaVine would instantly become the best player on the team and the Magic could build around him with Jalen Suggs and this year's No. 1 overall pick , slated to be either Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren or Auburn's Jabari Smith.

Orlando's Biggest Needs This Offseason (; 1:12)

The Magic Insider

Orlando, FL
