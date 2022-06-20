Best Visible deals in June 2022

Visible deals can be found any day of the week. Thanks to its $40/month unlimited plan, Verizon-owned Visible is a tremendous bargain for budget shoppers. Paired with the right Visible deals — joining the network is a no brainer for anyone on a budget.

So we're rounding up the best Visible deals you can get right now. Whether you're shopping for the Galaxy S22 or the iPhone 13, there are more Visible deals than ever, so below you'll find the best sales out now.

One of the best Visible deals right now offers up to a $150 gift card for free with the purchase of select smartphones . Eligible phones include the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, iPhone 13 family, iPhone 12 family, and more.

Prime Day and Visible deals

Prime Day is coming! Amazon has stated that Prime Day will begin on July 12. While most people don't associate Visible deals with Prime Day , the truth is that Visible could offer some deals to compete with — or draw attention away from — Prime Day. Make sure to follow our coverage for the best deals.

Best Visible deals available now

Smartphone deal: $150 gift card w/ select phones @ Visible

For a limited time, Verizon-owned Visible is offering up to a $150 gift card for free with the purchase of select smartphones. Gift card options include Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Mastercard, and more. This deal is valid on various iPhones, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A13, and more. Gift cards are available while supplies last. Plus, you'll get a free pair of Bang& Olufsen speakers ($250 value) with your purchase. View Deal

iPhone SE 2022: free $150 gift card w/ iPhone SE @ Visible

Verizon-owned Visible is offering a free $150 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone SE 2022. Plus, you'll get a free Bang & Olufsen speaker ($250 value) with your purchase. This deal is available while supplies last. View Deal

Visible: first month of 5G data for $5 @ Visible

Visible is offering one of the best carrier deals we've ever seen. For a limited time, the Verizon-owned network is offering new members the first month of unlimited 5G data with hotspot for just $5 ($35 off) via exclusive coupon code "FUTURE". After the first month, you'll pay the regular $40/month fee for unlimited 5G data. Deal is valid through April 30. View Deal

Visible 15-day trial: free @ Visible

Visible is creating a free trial where you can use Visible as your phone provider for 15 days. Best of all, you don't even have to give up using your current phone. Under Visible's free trial program, the carrier will hand out trial phone numbers to potential customers who have an eligible device and sign up on Visible's website. That way, you can continue to use your existing phone and its assigned phone number alongside Visible's trial phone number. View Deal

iPhone 13: free $150 gift card @ Visible

Purchase a new iPhone 13 at Visible and you'll get a $150 virtual gift card with your order. Choose from Amazon, Best Buy, Hotels.com, Lowe's, Mastercard, and more. It's one of the best Visible deals for iPhone fans. Plus, you'll get a free Bang & Olufsen speaker ($250 value) with your purchase. View Deal

Galaxy S22: $150 gift card w/ purchase @ Visible

Visible is offering up to a $150 virtual gift card when you purchase any Galaxy S22 or S22 Plus phone at Visible. You can choose between various gift cards including Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, and Mastercard. Plus, you'll get a free Bang & Olufsen speaker ($250 value) with your purchase. View Deal

Pixel 6: free $100 gift card @ Visible

Purchase a new Pixel 6 at Visible and you'll get a $100 virtual gift card with your order. Choose from Amazon, Best Buy, Hotels.com, Lowe's, Mastercard, and more. It's one of the best Visible deals we've seen. View Deal

Refurb iPhone 11: was $399 now $339 @ Visible

Verizon-owned Visible is offering a refurbished iPhone 11 for just $339. The device is listed as being in "excellent" condition, which means it's 100% functional and may have light scratches or scuffs. View Deal

iPhone SE (2020): free $200 gift card w/ iPhone SE @ Visible

For a limited time, Visible is offering a $200 gift card with the purchase of any iPhone SE (2020). Eligible gift card options include Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Mastercard, and more. Due note that this is the older iPhone SE. View Deal

If you're not familiar with Visible, the service debuted in 2018 and is available nationwide. They only offer one $40/month unlimited plan, which includes taxes and fees. You can purchase phones from Visible or bring your own.

Visible is a Verizon MVNO , or mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case Verizon's. That also means Visible customers can take advantage of Verizon's 5G service if they're living in an area where 5G is available and they've got a compatible phone.

The carrier is particularly appealing as a phone service because its single plan delivers unlimited data for $40 a month for a single line. That's a fraction of what you'd pay for an unlimited data plan at a major carrier, such as Visible parent Verizon, where unlimited data plans start at $70 a month.

Add extra lines and you can reduce the per-line cost of your Visible service. A four-line account would pay $100 a month or $25 per line. Visible's multi-line accounts are open to friends living at different addresses as well as families.

There are some restrictions to know. For instance, they can slow down your connection if Verizon's network is congested. In addition, Visible caps video streaming at 480p resolution and music streams at 500 Kbps.