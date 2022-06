BROOKFIELD — Patrol vessels and divers scoured the waters on Tuesday, searching for a person who went missing on Candlewood Lake over Memorial Day weekend. The individual was on a vessel when they went into the water on Sunday evening, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Crews suspended the search later that night and resumed it Monday morning, before calling it off before nightfall on Monday evening and restarting on Tuesday morning.

7 HOURS AGO