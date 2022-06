A rummage sale to benefit Tehachapi Heritage League’s Museum and Errea House is set tp be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at 309 S. Green Street. Donated items will be accepted and can be left on the porch of the house, if no one is present. This event is important for THL to meet its budget, and the public is welcome.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO