A $131.8 million package of federal relief funds is heading to Alaska fishermen and researchers to offset what are known as fishery disasters in the state. Fishermen and their coastal communities had to fight hard for those disaster declarations. Now, they’re helping to decide how managers should split the funds, including $9.4 million for Cook Inlet fishermen. The money is to make up for the losses from the 2018 upper Cook Inlet set-net fisheries and the 2020 Cook Inlet salmon fisheries.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO