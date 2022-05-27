ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Former US Army reservist found guilty in Jan. 6 riot

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WR5BN_0fsnZ4fx00

A former U.S. Army reservist described by prosecutors as a Nazi sympathizer was convicted Friday of storming the U.S. Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, who worked a security contractor at a Navy base when he joined the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, was also convicted of disorderly conduct and other misdemeanors.

Hale-Cussanelli took the stand in his defense and claimed he didn't know that Congress met at the Capitol building.

“I know this sounds idiotic, but I’m from New Jersey,” Hale-Cusanelli said, according to WUSA-TV. “In all my studies, I didn’t know there was an actual building that was called the ‘Capitol.’ It’s embarrassing and idiotic.”

Hale-Cusanelli’s trial was the fifth before a jury and the seventh overall for a Capitol riot case. The first four juries unanimously convicted the riot defendants of all charges. Roughly 300 others have pleaded guilty to crimes stemming from the riot, including seditious conspiracy and assault.

Prosecutors said Hale-Cusanelli openly espoused white supremacist and antisemitic ideology and wore an Adolf Hitler-style mustache to work. On his cellphone, investigators found photos of him with the distinctive mustache and combed-over hairstyle associated with the Nazi leader.

Hale-Cusanelli had a “secret” security clearance for his job as a security contractor at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Colts Neck, New Jersey. He also lived on the base with a roommate who reported him to the Naval Criminal Investigation Service and secretly recorded a conversion about the Capitol riot.

During the trial's opening statements Tuesday, a Justice Department prosecutor said Hale-Cusanelli stormed the Capitol because he wanted to kick off a civil war and create “a clean slate."

Defense attorney Jonathan Crisp told jurors that “groupthink” and a desperate desire “to be heard” drove Hale-Cusanelli to follow a mob into the Capitol. Crisp described Hale-Cusanelli as a bombastic agitator prone to making “extreme statements to get attention.”

In pretrial court filings, prosecutors framed Hale-Cusanelli's bigoted, antisemitic views as motivating factors for his participation in the Jan. 6 riot and his desire for a civil war.

One Navy seaman said Hale-Cusanelli told him “he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and he wouldn’t need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavorful enough,” according to prosecutors. Other coworkers recalled Hale-Cusanelli making derogatory remarks about women, Black people and other minorities, prosecutors said.

Before the trial, Crisp argued that any testimony about Hale-Cusanelli’s alleged statements about Jewish people and their role in the U.S. government would be “highly prejudicial in nature without substantive value.”

Crisp acknowledged Hale-Cusanelli shouldn’t have entered the Capitol building.

“But the question of why he was there is what is important,” he told jurors Tuesday.

Hale-Cusanelli wasn't charged with engaging in any violence or property destruction. He was indicted on five counts: obstruction of an official proceeding, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or destructive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The obstruction charge is a felony. The rest are misdemeanors.

Crisp said Hale-Cusanelli believed then-President Donald Trump’s false claims about a stolen election. But the defense attorney said Hale-Cusanelli went to Washington to peacefully protest, wearing a suit while many others wore tactical gear.

A video captured Hale-Cusanelli yelling profanities at police officers and screaming, “The revolution will be televised!”

“This was not a peaceful protest,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Fifield said.

More than 800 people have been charged with Capitol crimes stemming from the riot. Many of then are military veterans. Hale-Cusanelli is among a few defendants who were on active duty on Jan. 6.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, who presided over Hale-Cusanelli’s trial, decided two other Capitol riot cases after hearing testimony without a jury. McFadden acquitted one of the defendants of all charges and partially acquitted the other after bench trials.

Hale-Cusanelli was arrested less than two weeks after the attack and has remained jailed since February 2021. He was discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves and barred from the Navy base after his arrest.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mass shooter took more ammunition into Uvalde elementary school than US soldier takes into battle

The gunman who shot dead 19 young children and two teachers in the Uvalde mass shooting had taken more ammunition into Robb Elementary School than a US soldier takes into a wartime battle, it has been revealed.Gunman Salvador Ramos legally bought two AR-15 rifles and 1,657 rounds of ammunition in the days after his 18th birthday on 16 May.Just eight days later, on 24 May, he entered Robb Elementary School with one of the rifles and carried out one of the worst mass shootings in American history.Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a press conference...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes latest Republican to push baseless transgender rumour about Uvalde shooter

Marjorie Taylor Greene joined a growing list of right-wing House members who have spread a false rumour that the Uvalde shooter was transgender in the wake of the horrific shooting that left nearly two dozen dead in Texas last week.On Saturday Georgia congresswoman began broadcasting live shortly before 9.30pm, and told her followers in a broadcast titled “something doesn’t add up” that the Uvalde shooter “had a lot of mental issues going on, as was shown with him wearing eyeliner, cross-dressing, a lot of his language, being a loner”.There’s no actual established evidence to suggest that the suspect in...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann found not guilty of lying to FBI

A District of Columbia jury has acquitted attorney Michael Sussmann on charges that he’d lied to FBI agents while tipping them off about allegations that a computer server in Donald Trump’s eponymous skyscraper was communicating with a computer belonging to a Russian bank at the height of the 2016 presidential campaign.The jury rendered its’ not guilty verdict on Tuesday after three days of deliberations following a two-week trial, during which prosecutors working for Special Counsel John Durham sought to prove that Mr Sussmann, an ex-prosecutor who was a partner at the law firm Perkins Coie when he met with...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden’s Pride month proclamation condemns ‘unconscionable attacks’ from anti-LGBT+ legislation

President Joe Biden has issued a White House proclamation recognising LGBT+ Pride month with a warning that the rights of LGBT+ Americans are under “relentless attack” from a wave of state-level legislation and “cruel, persistent efforts to undermine their human rights”.He condemned the “onslaught of dangerous” legislation introduced and passed across the US within the first few months of 2022, most of which targeted transgender students and access to gender-affirming care.“These unconscionable attacks have left countless [LGBT+] families in fear and pain,” the 31 May proclamation reads. The legislative attacks are compounded by high rates of LGBT+ suicide, said...
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
The Independent

Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

The moment a Russian soldier gives the finger to a Ukrainian drone just before it drops a grenade on the tank next to him has been captured on camera. The tank, a Russian BTR-82A APC, was being hidden at the side of a building but was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east.In the footage released by Ukrainian military and posted on Twitter, six Russian troops are sighted converged around the vehicle and one of them sticks up his middle finger in the direction of the drone.#Ukraine: Ukrainian forces in...
The Independent

Putin loses two more colonels in Ukraine war including ‘best’ paratroop commander

Two more Russian colonels have been killed in Ukraine - including the country’s “best paratroop commander” delivering another blow to Vladimir Putin’s war. Lt Col Alexander Dosyagayev, 34, was a commander of an airborne assault battalion of the 104th paratrooper regiment.Troops from his 104th air assault regiment were reportedly in Bucha, which was the scene of alleged rape and torture atrocities by Vladimir Putin’s forces earlier in the war.His battalion based in Pskov had been recognised as the best in Russia in its extensive combat training and military discipline and was judged the winner of the Winged Infantry...
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

After Uvalde, the father of a Columbine victim says Democrats can do better on gun messaging

Tom Mauser has seen this all before.After the Columbine massacre of 1999, there was a sense in the air, like there is now, that change needed to happen. Lawmakers convened at the federal level, led by New Jersey’s Democratic Sen Frank Lautenberg, determined to close the so-called “gun show loophole”: a provision in federal law that allows for gun sales to occur between private sellers and buyers, including at weapons shows, without a background check occurring.But like so many firearm restrictions to come up in Congress over the past two decades, the effort failed. It was revived in 2008, in...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

GOP congressman appears to compare mass shootings to getting stuck on DC metro

A Republican congressman who last year joined with his colleagues in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election is now hitting Democrats for supposedly politicising the tragedy of back-to-back mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.In an inteview with Newsmax’s National Report on Monday, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma appeared to try to minimise the legitimate concerns about gun violence in America and compared those fears to his own concerns about riding the DC Metro, famous for its maintenance issues, after he was “stuck” one time on a train.“You know, I don’t get on the Metro in DC...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Prankster crashes NRA conference and thanks leader Wayne LaPierre for his years of ‘thoughts and prayers’

At the National Rifle Association’s conference in Texas, a progressive delivered a passionate speech thanking the group’s leaders for his many “thoughts and prayers” – and not everyone got the joke.Despite numerous pleas to call the event off, the NRA held its annual meeting in Houston this past weekend, even as the state reels from a school shooting that left 21 dead in Uvalde. Somehow, Jason Selvig – who comprises one half of the prankster duo “The Good Liars” – managed to crash the event.During a part of the conference when NRA members directly spoke to the group’s CEO,...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

BTS addresses anti-Asian hate in White House Press Briefings: ‘It’s not wrong to be different’

BTS have spoken out against anti-Asian hate during Tuesday’s (31 May) White House Press Briefing.In celebration of the final day of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Grammy-nominated Korean six-piece joined US Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to deliver brief remarks.The band’s leader, RM, opened in English by thanking the White House for the “great honour” to “discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity”. The group took turns adding to the message, which was translated into English shortly after. “Today’s the last day of AANHPI Heritage Month. We join the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Black People#Veteran#Reservist#Protest#U S Army#Nazi#Congress#Navy#Wusa Tv#Colts Neck
The Independent

Republican faces backlash for mocking LA district attorney’s Memorial Day tweet: ‘Are you a ghost?’

Political rivals apparently don't take holidays off. A Republican congressman from California was apparently offended Saturday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Memorial Day greeting. The DA, George Gascon, is a progressive Democrat who has faced criticism for trying to find a way to eliminate the cash bail system for defendants who have not yet gone to trial. He has also been outspoken about rooting out corruption and racism within the police departments operating within his system. Mr Gascon is not well liked by his Republican colleagues. Congressman Mike Garcia, for example, took an opportunity Saturday to suggest the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Ukrainian helicopter pilots brave ‘suicidal’ missions to deliver aid to besieged Mariupol

Footage of Ukrainian pilots braving “suicidal” missions to deliver aid to besieged Mariupol has been shared online.In one video, a Mi-8 helicopter can be seen landing in the ruins of the Azovstal steel plant for resupply and reinforcement missions so dangerous that Volodymyr Zelensky described as close to suicidal.For 82 days, the plant was under siege by Vladimir Putin’s forces.According to the Telegraph, Andriy Biletsky, a co-founder of the Azov battalion, has hailed the heroism of pilots for flying through Russian-dominated airspace to resupply the surrounded fighters on the ground.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet explorationRussian state TV host threatens to invade UK and attack StonehengeRussian soldier gives middle finger to Ukrainian drone before it hits tank
MILITARY
The Independent

DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash

The weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Porsche he was driving was hit by another vehicle in Northern California's wine country, authorities said. Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken into custody shortly before midnight Saturday in Napa County, according to a sheriff’s office online booking report. He was driving a 2021 Porsche into an intersection near the town of Yountville and was hit by a 2014 Jeep, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement late Sunday. No injuries were reported,...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Jill Biden says she, president settle arguments by 'fexting'

When President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden disagree, they don't hash it out in front of other people. Instead, she says, they argue by text — “fexting” as they call it.Jill Biden also told Harper's Bazaar magazine in an interview that her divorce from her first husband taught her to be independent and that she has drilled that lesson into her daughter and granddaughters. She says she could soon be sharing White House living quarters with a teenage granddaughter.When Joe Biden was vice president, the couple decided to settle disagreements by text to avoid fighting in the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia destroying Sievierodonetsk ‘block by block’, says mayor

Russian troops are destroying the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk “ruthlessly block by block”, its mayor has said. The Kremlin’s forces have recently intensified their attacks on the city, which is located by the strategically-important Siverskiy Donetsk river. Russian soldiers are now thought to occupy between a third and a half of Sievierodonetsk, the largest city in Luhansk province not to be fully controlled by Moscow. “Civilians are dying from direct strikes, from fragmentation wounds and under the rubble of destroyed buildings, since most of the inhabitants are hiding in basements and shelters,” its mayor Oleksandr Striuk told the Associated Press news agency....
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden leads Trump in 2024 poll despite flagging approval rating

Former President Donald Trump may lead just about every survey of the potential 2024 Republican primary field, but there's one key rival he continues to trail: Joe Biden.The current president would win 42 per cent of the vote, according to a poll conducted by YouGov and Yahoo! News. Mr Trump followed close behind with the support of 39 per cent of respondents.The results come despite Mr Biden's underwater approval rating, which was at 42 per cent (with 53 per cent disapproval) in the same survey. That result suggests that enough Americans still dislike the idea of Donald Trump taking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sarah Palin’s former in-laws donate to her top primary rival

The race for Alaska’s open US House seat is heating up, and Republican candidate Nick Begich has peeled off two key endorsements that could spell trouble – or at the very least embarassment – for one of his rivals.Mr Begich is battling the state’s bombastic former governor (and ex-vice presidential candidate) Sarah Palin for the Republican nomination in Alaska’s at-large congressional district. In April, his campaign made a surprise announcement: Jim and Faye Palin, father and stepmother to Sarah Palin’s ex-husband Todd Palin, were pubicly endorsing her top rival in the primary over the ex-governor.Jim Palin even alluded to his former...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

674K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy