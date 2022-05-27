ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOC blasts Biden for plan to cancel $10k of student debt

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised President Joe Biden amid reports that the president is considering forgiving up to $10,000 in student debt per borrower.

Mr Biden’s debt forgiveness proposal would reportedly be limited to Americans who earned less than $150,000 for individuals and $300,000 for married couples, The Washington Post reported.

But Ms Ocasio, the democratic socialist congresswoman who represents her party’s left flank, quote-tweeted a Twitter thread from NAACP president Derrick Johnson saying it was insufficient.

“$10k means tested forgiveness is just enough to anger the people against it *and* the people who need forgiveness the most,” she said. “$10k relieves most the people who owe the least. What relief is there for the most desperate? For them, interest will undo that 10k fast. We can do better.”

Ms Ocasio-Cortez and many other Democrats - including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Elizabeth Warren - have urged Mr Biden to cancel student debt. Ms Ocasio-Cortez has made the case that not doing so would hurt Mr Biden with his base.

The criticism comes as Ms Ocasio-Cortez has clashed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the rest of House leadership for endorsing Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas despite his opposition to abortion and gun control.

“If Cuellar wins, leadership’s decision to go to the mat for a pro-NRA incumbent will be the reason why,” she tweeted earlier this week. “If Cisneros pulls it out, they will have mobilized against a badly needed grassroots for Nov & fought against a historic victory. And for what?”

Ms Ocasio-Cortez had endorsed Mr Cuellar’s primary opponent Jessica Cisneros in Texas’s 28th district. The race is currently too close to call.

Comments

Marvan Cole
3d ago

Someone explain to me how this teaches our young people responsibility?

Reply
10
Outlander WOLFE
3d ago

AOC if you re so concerned, why don't you pay for it?

Reply(1)
8
The Independent

GOP congressman appears to compare mass shootings to getting stuck on DC metro

A Republican congressman who last year joined with his colleagues in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election is now hitting Democrats for supposedly politicising the tragedy of back-to-back mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.In an inteview with Newsmax’s National Report on Monday, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma appeared to try to minimise the legitimate concerns about gun violence in America and compared those fears to his own concerns about riding the DC Metro, famous for its maintenance issues, after he was “stuck” one time on a train.“You know, I don’t get on the Metro in DC...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Biden leads Trump in 2024 poll despite flagging approval rating

Former President Donald Trump may lead just about every survey of the potential 2024 Republican primary field, but there's one key rival he continues to trail: Joe Biden.The current president would win 42 per cent of the vote, according to a poll conducted by YouGov and Yahoo! News. Mr Trump followed close behind with the support of 39 per cent of respondents.The results come despite Mr Biden's underwater approval rating, which was at 42 per cent (with 53 per cent disapproval) in the same survey. That result suggests that enough Americans still dislike the idea of Donald Trump taking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

BTS addresses anti-Asian hate in White House Press Briefings: ‘It’s not wrong to be different’

BTS have spoken out against anti-Asian hate during Tuesday’s (31 May) White House Press Briefing.In celebration of the final day of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Grammy-nominated Korean six-piece joined US Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to deliver brief remarks.The band’s leader, RM, opened in English by thanking the White House for the “great honour” to “discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity”. The group took turns adding to the message, which was translated into English shortly after. “Today’s the last day of AANHPI Heritage Month. We join the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

674K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
