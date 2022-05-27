ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KeyHW_0fsnYzZO00

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her.

The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat.

The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her back down into the seat next to him.

The woman immediately appears distraught and begins begging others to help her, crying out for "help."

A few moments pass before the man screams at the woman to "get up" and shoves her to another part of the train. He then walks away and continues screaming and moving erratically through the cabin.

At one point, the man steps onto a seat inside the car and kicks in the window of the train while it is still in motion.

When the train stopped, the man exited and disappeared into a crowd of people.

The New York Police Department issued a statement saying it was aware of the attack and that it was investigating the situation, but noted no formal reports had been filed.

This is one of several violent incidents to occur on or in the city's subway systems over the last several months.

On Sunday, 22 May, someone shot a 48-year-old Goldman Sachs employee in his chest on his way to a lunch in what is believed to have been an unprovoked shooting. The man, Daniel Enriquez, died from his wounds.

A suspect in the case, Andrew Abdullah, was later arrested, arraigned, and is currently being held without bail.

A month prior, a man named Frank James allegedly shot 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train. No one was killed in that attack.

Mr James has since been charged with carrying out a terror attack against a mass transit system and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Ridership on the city's subways has been slow to rebound post-pandemic — only 65 per cent of the subway's pre-pandemic ridership has returned — and the recent spate of violence is not helping the transit system's recovery.

Mayor Eric Adams addressed the issue this month during a press conference shortly after the murder of Mr Enriquez.

“The call is to come back to work, and the subway system being safe is a major driver to doing that,” Mr Adams said. “When you have an incident like this, it sends a chilling impact. There’s no getting around that.”

Comments / 1221

Xarmydude
4d ago

back in the day someone would have helped her. but now we have grown cold as a society. we prefer to watch someone die instead of helping them

Reply(125)
583
Cindy B
4d ago

Why would anyone expect passengers to do anything when 19 law enforcement officers stood outside a school room for an hour and children bled to death.

Reply(124)
343
Krystyna Baranowska
4d ago

Not surprised. People in NY don't want to get involved, but they will videotape an assault. Don't start screaming, I lived there for over 40 years and the only time people helped each other was after 9/11.

Reply(16)
273
Related
The Independent

Suspect surrenders in fatal New York City subway shooting

A man wanted in an apparently unprovoked fatal shooting aboard a New York City subway train surrendered to police on Tuesday, hours after authorities posted his name and photo on social media and implored the public to help find him.Andrew Abdullah, 25, turned himself in at a Manhattan precinct to face charges in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez.Enriquez was shot to death while heading to brunch Sunday morning, about six weeks after 10 people were shot in an attack on another subway train.Enriquez's sister Griselda Vile implored the city Tuesday to tackle crime more effectively.“I’m pleading that this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Woman harassed on NYC subway as bystanders do nothing

A viral video on social media shows a woman being harassed on a New York City subway train as bystanders keep a safe distance away from the scene. The video shows an individual acting out on the subway. As other passengers move away from the individual, the individual pulls one passenger down onto a seat by her hair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#New York City Subway#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#The Daily Dot#Yanks
The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
The Independent

Man mauled to death by dog shouted ‘he’s got me’ during American Bully attack

A man who died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales was said to have shouted “he's got me” and “I'm going” after the incident involving an American Bully on Monday. Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday after the man, named in media reports as 62-year-old Keven Jones, went into cardiac arrest at a property in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog, named Cookie-Doe, was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
The Independent

Video shows mass brawl at Arizona high school after father confronts son’s alleged bullies

A shocking video revealed the moment a mass brawl ensued in a high school compound in Arizona.More than 30 students were involved in the brawl which broke out between them and a parent of two boys who had come to pick them up from school. The dramatic footage from Tuesday shows Willie Smith, 40, and the students in a massive fight, punching and kicking each other.Mr Smith showed up at the Tuscon High School to pick up his two sons who were being sent home after a “disturbance” with another group of students.Police said that the father was told to...
Bossip

NWA Was RIGHT! Louisiana Cop Caught Punching Black Woman In Face For Recording Her Brother’s Arrest

Luluing Cop In Viral Video Punching Black Woman For Video Recording. Another day, another bacon-wrapped boy in blue wantonly abusing his power against a Black body. There is currently a viral video circulating on social media that shows a police officer violently attacking a Black woman by slamming her into a building and punching her in the face repeatedly. A report in Fox8Live details what happened and what lead up to the disturbing footage that you can see below.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
The Independent

Family of rape witness told he was ‘dead meat’ before being shot fear his killer will never be found

The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tragic moment 19-year-old Brazilian nursing student was shot in the back of the head execution-style by her ex-boyfriend as she was about to step into her father's car

This is tragic moment a 19-year-old nursing student was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend as she was about to step into her father's vehicle in front of the university in the southeastern state of São Paulo. Surveillance videos showed the gunman running up to Juliana Fernandes from behind and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
PIX11

Woman raped at knifepoint in an elevator in the Bronx: NYPD

BRONX, New York (PIX11)– A woman was raped at knifepoint in the elevator of a Bronx building Monday night, police said. An unidentified man followed the 40-year-old victim into the apartment building near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect allegedly followed her into the elevator and […]
BRONX, NY
The Independent

911 dispatcher to be fired after asking caller why she was whispering as Buffalo shooting unfolded around her

A 911 dispatcher is set to be fired after asking a supermarket worker why she was whispering as the Buffalo mass shooting unfolded around her.Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at Tops Friendly Markets, called the emergency services as the violence which killed 10 people took place.Now city authorities are investigating the incident as Ms Rogers says the dispatcher hung up on her and officials say they plan to sack the worker later this month.“I proceeded to whisper because I didn’t know how many people there were in the store or anything, I didn’t want to be heard,” Ms...
The Independent

The Independent

674K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy