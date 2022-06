Gervonta “Tank” Davis didn’t have an easy time of it last night at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. In front of a sold out crowd the twenty-seven year old WBA lightweight champion had to get through a few scary moments when his opponent, undefeated number one contender Rolando “Rollie” Romero, landed and landed hard. He was big, Romero was, at least in comparison to Tank. What’s more, Romero – contrary to what some had thought he would do – was engaging in an impressive strategy, landing behind an intelligent jab aimed at his smaller opponent.

2 DAYS AGO