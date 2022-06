The Allen County Dog Warden’s Office is facing what most businesses and departments have been facing across the region... trying to make it work with limited staff. Dog Warden Julie Shellhammer asking Allen County Commissioners to okay a wage increase for her staff. The department is completely self-funded through the dog and kennels fund but needs approval from commissioners as they are under the county. The department currently only has two employees besides the dog warden. With the increase, she hopes to attract new hires.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO