BELFAST — The Belfast Maskers have announced the cast of their summer musical, "Little Shop of Horrors!" “With hit tunes written by Alan Menken and a book by Howard Ashman, Little Shop is the perfect summer musical for an ensemble cast,” said Maskers, in a news release. “From a hip trio of tight harmony singing girls (who comment on every detail in the show) to a zany and sadistic dentist, to a love smitten florist clerk who idolizes his co-worker and would do anything for her….absolutely anything…well, it’s a show that can’t go wrong (until it does!). Sci-fi meets rhythm & blues in this whacky hit that will have the audience swooning and laughing.”

BELFAST, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO