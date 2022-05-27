ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutors say officers 'justified' in deadly Houma shooting; brother raises questions

By Dan Copp, The Courier
 4 days ago
The Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges against deputies and police officers who shot and killed an armed suspect in 2020.

Cory Donell Truxillo, 43, of Thibodaux, was shot and killed during a standoff with Houma Police and Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s deputies in the early morning of Nov. 29, 2020, according to authorities.

Truxillo was seen shooting a gun in the middle of Stovall Street when officers approached him.

Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman said police and deputies tried to negotiate with him but failed.

“While making contact with the subject, negotiations were attempted to deescalate the situation, but they were unsuccessful,” he said. “The subject began making comments to law enforcement regarding suicide by cop. Shortly thereafter, he began firing the weapon in the direction of officers who were taking cover, so officers returned fire striking him.”

Truxillo was transported to an out-of-area hospital, where he later died. No officers or deputies were injured.

Following a State Police investigation of the incident, prosecutors in Terrebonne Parish said this week that the shooting was justified and no charges will be filed.

“Despite negotiations, Truxillo refused to put his weapon down and instead continued to act erratically, waving the weapon in all directions, including at the officers who had arrived from both the Houma Police Department and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office,” District Attorney Joe Waitz Jr. said. “Houma Police Department's intention was to peacefully resolve the situation by placing Truxillo under arrest. ... At some point, Mr. Truxillo fired his weapon, at which time several officers returned fire, striking Mr. Truxillo several times. He was immediately given medical attention and transferred to the hospital, where he subsequently died.”

State Police interviewed the officers involved in the shooting and studied various forms of digital evidence, Waitz said.

“Extensive interviews were conducted, home security cameras that showed the altercation were obtained and body camera footage of all officers at the scene were reviewed,” Waitz said. “The Louisiana State Police's investigation concluded that Corey Truxillo's behavior and actions reasonably caused the officers' use of force. The Terrebonne Parish District Attorney's Office agrees with the conclusion of the State Police investigation that the officers’ use of deadly force was justified under the circumstances.”

According to a Feb. 8 autopsy report conducted by the Jefferson Parish Forensic Center, Truxillo suffered gunshot wounds to his right mid-back, left buttock, right hip and lower right thigh.

Truxillo’s brother, Darryl Johnson, said he is confused by the outcome of the investigation and still continues to search for answers.

“Cory didn’t shoot at them,” Johnson said from his home in Oregon. “The gun was empty. From what I was told, he was shooting in the air and by the time police got there the gun was empty and he was walking away from the police. He was shot in the back. With all these internal investigations, why hasn’t anyone reached out to the family? They still haven’t released the body camera footage and have not called us. I just don’t understand it.”

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

