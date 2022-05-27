PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman Junior High Awards and 8th Graduation, May 26, 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY COLEMAN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, A TYPE A EDC, AND COLEMAN COMMUNITY COALITION, A TYPE B EDC. In accordance with the Texas Local Gov’t Code Section 505.159, Public Hearings will be held by the Board of Directors of the Coleman Economic Development Corporation (CEDC), a Type A Economic Development Corporation, and the Coleman Community Coalition (CCC), a Type B Economic Development Corporation, during a meeting to be held on June 23, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. at the Coleman City Hall, 200 W. Liveoak, Coleman, Texas, to consider and/or take action upon 2 projects:
Comments / 0