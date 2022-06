POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Pottstown Fire Marshal and Fire Chief Frank Hand tells us he has finished the task of collecting evidence related to last week's deadly home explosion. Five people were killed in the blast. Hand said investigators are now reviewing the evidence to find out how this could have happened. We saw crews with the utility company PECO removing several large pipes from under Hale Street Tuesday. The company tells us it's "retiring infrastructure."

