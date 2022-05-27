Neir’s Tavern, Queens bar featured in ‘Goodfellas,’ honors life of Ray Liotta

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Neir’s Tavern, the historic Queens bar used in Martin Scorsese’s mob classic “Goodfellas,” hosted an event Friday evening to celebrate the life of the late actor Ray Liotta.

Liotta died in his sleep this week while filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic. He was 67.

Liotta, a New Jersey native, is best known for his role as mobster Henry Hill in “Goodfellas.” Neir’s Tavern served as a backdrop for memorable scenes in the movie.

“People have a chance to walk in the same footsteps that Ray Liotta did,” said Loycent Gordon, who has owned Neir’s Tavern for 13 years. “We’re gathering for Ray Liotta to celebrate his wonderful film career. That’s why we’re here and that’s why it’s important to keep this place going.”

Neir’s Tavern displays “Goodfellas” themed artwork and features menu items such as the “Goodfella” burger and the “Wise Guy” cocktail. The beloved neighborhood bar has been around for nearly 200 years.

“This has always been a neighborhood thing. When ‘Goodfellas’ was filmed here in 1989 before it was released in 1990, the entire community was coming out. So now it’s like a full circle. The community is coming back again to celebrate life,” Gordon said.

Neir’s is located at 87-48 78th Street in the Woodhaven neighborhood.

