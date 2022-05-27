ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Jayson Tatum And Jimmy Butler Playing In Game 6?

By Ben Stinar
For Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals (on Friday), Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) will both being playing and are not on the injury report.

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams will both have their best players available.

All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler are both not on the injury report for the contest.

NBA's official injury report

Tatum left the middle of Game 3, but quickly returned and has not missed any games during the series or the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

As for Butler, he also left in the middle of Game 3 and he did not return for the remainder of the second half.

The Heat will have to win Game 6, or else their season will come to an end and they will enter the 2022 offseason.

As for the Celtics, a win would advance them to the NBA Finals to face off with the Golden State Warriors.

If the Heat win, they will force a Game 7 back in Florida where the winner of the series will be decided.

