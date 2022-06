MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach has reopened after being shut down due to a crash. Police said the road was closed from Farrow Parkway to Harrelson Boulevard. It reopened just before 5 a.m. No more details about the crash are available at this time. Count on us for updates.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO