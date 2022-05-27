ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six shot, injured, at graduation party in Anniston

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago
Gunfire erupted early Friday morning at a graduation party in Anniston, according to Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles, leaving six people injured by gunfire and at least one other person injured trying to flee the scene.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, Bowles said in a press release.

More than 150 people —14-year-olds to people in their 20s — from Anniston and the surrounding area were attending the party in the 1200 block of Front Street.

The chief said multiple vehicles were hit by stray bullets, and police continue to take reports on those offenses. They've recovered dozens of shell casings from the scene, Bowles said, that will be submitted for forensic processing.

Police found several firearms at the scene; those, too, have been submitted by the department's crime lab.

"The impulse to use firearms by the young people in our society is a tragedy and a shame," Bowles said. "Your local police department is called after an event happens and is not able to predict this type of crime. It is up to the families and communities as a whole to protect our children from gun violence."

Bowles said the police department is committed to doing what it can.

"Lives are fragile and precious," the chief said. "This is not a video game or movie. You don't get to respawn. The other person doesn't get another chance to play again."

Bowles said Oxford police assisted in what he described as a "chaotic scene." He said the investigation continues and anyone with additional information or videos from the party is asked to contact the Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

