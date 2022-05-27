Livestock effective May 27, 2022

Livestock report from the Oklahoma City Stockyards:

Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary Livestock Weighted Average Report for the week of May 23 through Thursday.

Receipts: 25,094; Last report: 34,632; Last year: 31,141

Compared to last week: Feeder steers $1-$3 lower. Feeder heifers $1-$3 higher. Steer calves $2-$8 lower. Heifer calves mostly steady. Demand moderate for most all classes. The drought conditions did improve some as rains fell in most all areas of the state this past week. Up to 9 3/4 inches of rain fell in some areas though Western Oklahoma only in the up to 1 or 2 inch rain totals. Never-the-less it was welcomed. More rain is in the forecast for late next week. The warm, windy weather has wheat pastures maturing quickly and harvest will begin soon or after we dry up enough to get in the field. Slaughter cows sold steady. Slaughter bulls $1-$2 higher. Packer demand moderate to good. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (45% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 51% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs. was 67%.

Steers: Medium and Large No. 1: (weighted average): 314 lbs. $204.15; 377 lbs. $192.49; 424 lbs. $195.13; 476 lbs. $185.89; 527 lbs. $180.31; 572 lbs. $176.61; 622 lbs. $166.35; 670 lbs. $165.19; 725 lbs. $154.02; 778 lbs. $151.48; 825 lbs. $148.25; 888 lbs. $142.03; 921 lbs. $140.26; 976 lbs. $137.81; 1,019 lbs. $132.63; 1,083 lbs. $127.85

Heifers: Medium and Large No. 1: (weighted average): 326 lbs. $160.17; 379 lbs. $176.78; 424 lbs. $167.74; 477 lbs. $163.80; 527 lbs. $159.10; 576 lbs. $149.62; 622 lbs. $151.69; 667 lbs. $147.53; 726 lbs. $146.25; 763 lbs. $140.78; 825 lbs. $136.12; 872 lbs. $135.67; 918 lbs. $130.17; 958 lbs. $129.25.

Slaughter Cows: Average dressing Breakers $73-$87(weighted average price $80.45); Boners $70-$87 (weighted average price $78.43); Lean cows $61.50-$79(weighted average price $73.03).

Slaughter Bulls: 1,325-2,400 lbs. Average dressing $93-$108.50 (weighted average price $102.50).

SLAUGHTER CATTLE

Slaughter cattle in Texas and Kansas $1 lower. In Nebraska, live sales mostly $2 lower and dressed sales $3 lower. Slaughter cattle on a national basis for negotiated cash trades through Friday afternoon totaled 77,270 head. Last week's total head count was 89,873 head.

Midwest Direct Markets: Nebraska

Live Basis: Steers and Heifers: $140

Dressed Basis: Steers and Heifers: $223

South Plains Direct Markets: Kansas and Texas

Live Basis: Steers and Heifers: $137

CATTLE FUTURES

Live Cattle: June $132.17; Aug. $132.40; Oct. $138.05; Dec. $143.90.

Feeder Cattle: Aug. $166.32; Sept. $169.30; Oct. $171.82; Nov. $173.90.

CATTLE SLAUGHTER

Federally Inspected Cattle: 644,000 up 2.2 percent from a year ago. year.

WESTERN CORNBELT DIRECT LEAN HOG BASE PRICE

The weighted average price of packers bids on a carcass basis Friday was $113.77.

HOG FUTURES

Dressed Basis: (74% yield): June $110.40; July $111.72; Aug. $110.45; Oct. $94.77.

HOG SLAUGHTER

Federally Inspected Hogs: 2.351 million head down 1.1 percent from last year.

SHEEP SLAUGHTER

Federally Inspected Sheep/Lambs: 35,000 head unchanged from last year.

BOXED BEEF

Estimated Composite Boxed Beef Cutout Values: Friday Boxed beef cut-out values: $3.36 higher from last Friday. Choice 600-900 lbs. $265.42; Select 600-900 lbs. $246.50.

MEAT PRODUCTION

Beef: 529.4 million lbs. up 3.0 percent from a year ago.

Pork: 513.2 million lbs. up 0.9 percent from a year ago.

Lamb: 2.4 million lbs. up 9.1 percent from a year ago.

CATTLE CARCASS WEIGHTS

National Average: This week estimate: 824 lbs.; Last week estimate 828 lbs.; Last year's actual 818 lbs.

SOURCE: USDA-OKLAHOMA AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT MARKET NEWS SERVICE