BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Nawaz Ahmed was convicted of murdering four people—his estranged wife and three members of her family– in 1999 in St. Clairsville. On Friday, he was to appear in Belmont County Common Pleas Court on a motion entered by his attorney, for the death penalty to be overturned because of serious mental […]

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO