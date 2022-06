Heading into the final stretch of his NFL career, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce says he's focused more on winning than maximizing his earnings. "Money, in my mind, is almost secondary at this point in my career," Kelce said Thursday, according to The Kansas City Star's Blair Kerkhoff. "I'm here for the legacy, and I'm here to try and make the Kansas City Chiefs the best team possible. That's my main focus. That's why I'm here."

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO