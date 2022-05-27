ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

Plymouth police looking for carjacking suspects

Sun Sailor
Sun Sailor
 4 days ago

The Plymouth Police Department is notifying the community about an armed carjacking incident that occurred at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in the parking lot of Target at 4175 Vinewood Lane in Plymouth.

An 18-year-old female was confronted by two male suspects armed with handguns who were unknown to the victim. The suspects stole the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not injured.

With the assistance of Target employees, 911 was called immediately and officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle as it was fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the vehicle eastbound on Highway 55 into Minneapolis until they were no longer able to safely pursue it.

Officers later recovered the vehicle, which was parked in a neighborhood in North Minneapolis unoccupied. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

“These types of crimes are unusual for Plymouth, but it is a good reminder that crime can happen anywhere and it’s important to be aware of your surroundings,” Public Safety Director Erik Fadden said.

The Plymouth Police Department offers the following tips: pay attention to surroundings, avoid distractions such as looking at a phone while walking to a vehicle, park in well-lit areas, keep doors locked, avoid confrontation and remember that life is more important than property

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Plymouth Police Department tip line at 763-509-5177.

Comments / 2

Related
ccxmedia.org

Driver Flees Police After Crash in Maple Grove

Maple Grove police helped search for a driver Sunday night after police say the person crashed following a police chase. Police say the pursuit started in Orono after someone called 911 just before 10 p.m. Sunday to report a reckless driver. When Orono police found the vehicle, they say the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car — more than a dozen miles away — on the exit ramp from northbound Interstate 494 to Bass Lake Road.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MN
Plymouth, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in Morristown, arrest made

A man was found dead inside a Morristown home early Tuesday morning. Another man was also arrested in connection with the incident. The Rice County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home on the 100 block of 2nd Street Southeast, on a report of a "disturbance" around 12:41 a.m.
CBS Minnesota

1 Arrested, Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead In Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a “very active investigation” is underway after a man was found dead in Morristown early Tuesday. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call around 12:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Second Street Southeast. (credit: CBS) They met a resident who said another person was badly injured. Deputies then found a 41-year-old man dead. Another man was arrested. The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. Morristown is about 60 miles south of the Twin Cities.
MORRISTOWN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man Shot Walking Into N. Mpls. Business

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot while walking into a business late Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting was reported at 10:50 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Broadway Avenue. When police arrived, officers found a man in his mid-40s suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. Investigators say, according to preliminary information, the victim was walking into a business when he heard gunshots and then felt pain. The victim did not have any information about suspects. Officers have talked with people in the area at the time of the shooting and identified possible locations of surveillance cameras. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Minneapolis Police#Crime#Target
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Complaint Leads To Chase, Crash In Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A driving complaint in the west metro turned into a chase Sunday night, and ended in a crash more than a dozen miles away. As of Monday morning, the suspect is still missing. Someone called in the driver in Orono just before 10 p.m. When officers tracked them down, the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove. Nobody was seriously hurt. (credit: CBS) After the crash, the suspect driver ran off, ditching the car. They managed to avoid police, despite searches by several different agencies on the ground, K-9 units and helicopters. It’s not clear why the driver took off in the first place, and police are still working to identify and find them.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
fox9.com

Shots fired on 1700 block of University Ave near U of M

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1700 block of University Ave SE early Sunday, according to a University of Minnesota SAFE-U emergency alert. The alert issued at 1:40 a.m. Sunday indicated the shots fired occurred within the last hour. The suspect vehicle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

BCA agents investigate death in southern Minnesota

MORRISTOWN, Minn. — Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and other law enforcement officers are investigating a man's death in a small town in southern Minnesota. According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday for a report of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western Minnesota crash

A deadly crash Saturday in western Minnesota was caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to new information posted by the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, a 57-year-old Minneapolis man was driving a Honda Element northbound on County Road 21 in Big Stone County when he "failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 12" and struck a Lincoln MKX that was westbound on Highway 12.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

Two Holiday Weekend Fatal Traffic Wrecks Reported So Far in MN

Ortonville, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting two fatal traffic crashes so far during the Memorial Day weekend. The first one happened around 5:00 pm Saturday in rural Big Stone County. The State Patrol says two smaller SUVs were involved and one of the drivers died at the scene. He was identified as 73-year-old Darryl Klapel of Ortonville. His 71-year-old wife Ladonna was a passenger and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The other driver was identified as 57-year-old Gregory Lecker of Minneapolis. He was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
ORTONVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy Persuades Car Thief To Let Him, His Young Brothers Out Of Minivan In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an 11-year-old boy convinced a car thief to let him and his four young brothers out of their minivan after it was stolen in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon. The children’s parents “stepped away from their running vehicle,” according to police, on East Lake Street near 12th Avenue South, leaving five boys between the ages of 1 and 11 alone inside. It’s not clear how long the parents were gone, but just before 3 p.m., an unknown man got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the boys in tow. (credit: CBS) Police say the oldest boy was able to persuade the thief to let them out, and the man dropped them off one block north of where they were originally parked. He then drove off. The oldest boy then used his cellphone to call his parents, and they were all soon reunited. The minivan is still missing. It’s a 2007 Silver Honda Odyssey that may have either of these Minnesota license plate numbers: XNB-858 or MWY-024. Anyone with information on this case is asked to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Student Arrested After Traffic Stop In Fridley H.S. Parking Lot Turns Up Large Knives, Fake Grenade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage student was arrested Friday outside Fridley High School after being found driving in the parking lot with two large knives and a fake grenade in his car. Officials in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that around 3 p.m. a school resource officer was alerted that a 17-year-old Fridley High School Online Academy student was driving in the parking lot during the high school’s dismissal. Staff at the school were aware of this student due to recent suspicious activity, including circling the school parking lot and suspicious comments posted on social media. The student does...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Man, 20, stabbed in Rochester; police say suspect has been identified

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are investigating a stabbing Friday night that left a 20-year-old man injured. Authorities said Saturday that it happened at 10:34 p.m. at Windsor Court Apartments when a man was stabbed in his mid-section. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital. "A suspect has been identified, and...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Sun Sailor

Sun Sailor

St Louis Park, MN
53
Followers
86
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Sailor serves the Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Plymouth, St. Louis Park and Wayzata communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at sailor.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_sailor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy