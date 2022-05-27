Plymouth police looking for carjacking suspects

The Plymouth Police Department is notifying the community about an armed carjacking incident that occurred at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in the parking lot of Target at 4175 Vinewood Lane in Plymouth.

An 18-year-old female was confronted by two male suspects armed with handguns who were unknown to the victim. The suspects stole the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not injured.

With the assistance of Target employees, 911 was called immediately and officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle as it was fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the vehicle eastbound on Highway 55 into Minneapolis until they were no longer able to safely pursue it.

Officers later recovered the vehicle, which was parked in a neighborhood in North Minneapolis unoccupied. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

“These types of crimes are unusual for Plymouth, but it is a good reminder that crime can happen anywhere and it’s important to be aware of your surroundings,” Public Safety Director Erik Fadden said.

The Plymouth Police Department offers the following tips: pay attention to surroundings, avoid distractions such as looking at a phone while walking to a vehicle, park in well-lit areas, keep doors locked, avoid confrontation and remember that life is more important than property

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Plymouth Police Department tip line at 763-509-5177.