Newport Beach Wine & Food Festival

foxla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewport Beach Wine & Food Festival is the most exclusive,...

www.foxla.com

orangecoast.com

Hot Shop: May Martin Boutique in Costa Mesa

Lily Magaziner opened May Martin eight years ago this month in a small trailer at The Lab. That popular spot helped amass a following of customers who don the brand’s delicate and affordable necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. In December, Magaziner opened her first boutique in Victoria Square, the Costa Mesa shopping center that is also home to Fermentation Farm. While customers might come for the jewelry, they’re sure to stay for local, women-owned clothing brands including Vitamin A, Cleobella, and more. “I’ve always had an interest in fashion,” Magaziner says. “I have a couple good friends who have clothing stores. … I saw what they did, and I loved it so much.” Most items are priced less than $150, and the shop often runs gift-with-purchase promotions.
COSTA MESA, CA
dailytitan.com

Upcoming Orange County events

Listen to rock music and enjoy other popular carnival attractions at Lions Park in Costa Mesa. The carnival will take place on June 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and June 5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Soup dumplings at Tasty Noodle House in LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those hankering for soup dumplings know the best are found in the San Gabriel Valley, where dozens of restaurants representing many Chinese cuisines line block after block. Hunanese establishments adjoin Sichuan restaurants. Noodle specialists occupy the same strip mall as Hainan chicken rice masters. Dim sum halls draw weekend crowds so […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#Wine#Memorial Day Weekend
foxla.com

LA Pride celebrations prepare for pre-pandemic crowds

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - WeHo Pride weekend celebrations in and around West Hollywood Park will kick off June 3. The festivities include a free WeHo Pride Street Fair representing a diverse array of LGBTQ+ community groups and the 3-day ticketed OUTLOUD Raising Voices Music Festival. The WeHo Pride parade will take place on June 5.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
foxla.com

LA River recreation zones open for Summer season

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles River Elysian Valley and Sepulveda Basin recreation zones open Monday for kayaking and other activities for the 2022 summer season, which runs through Sept. 30. The zones are managed by the Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority, which provides guided tours and kayak rentals to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Business Journal

3 Roots Officially Opens, Nearly 600 Homes Already Sold

Developers of the expansive 3 Roots residential project in Sorrento Mesa are just now officially opening the community despite having sold nearly 600 homes since construction started last summer. Developed by a partnership of Lennar, Shea Homes and California West, 3 Roots will ultimately have about 1,800 homes, including an...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Disneyland on Memorial Day weekend

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A video posted to social media shows the tense moments a fight broke out at the "Happiest Place on Earth," during Memorial Day weekend. The video that was posted to Twitter on Saturday evening shows multiple people engaging in a fight at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, while park security officers worked to stop the chaos at the family-friendly venue.
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA.com

Reinventing concession stands in Huntington Beach

Megan Telles reports from Huntington Beach in Orange County where the PRJKT group is on hand to reinvent some of the concession stands at beaches in Huntington Beach to kick off the summer season and Memorial Day Weekend. The PRJKT Restaurant Group preaches culinary experience and adventures that includes live...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
irvineweekly.com

Whealthy opens near Los Olivos neighborhood in Irvine

A casual new dining option, Whealthy, has opened near the Los Olivos neighborhood in Irvine in the same shopping center as Fukada. Originally opened in West Hollywood in 2017, the franchise now has four locations throughout California and Georgia. Its focus is on healthy and fast stir-fried meals. When you...
InsideHook

A Night at This Luxury Ranch Comes With a Cookout by One of LA’s Top Chefs

We’re not trying to stress you out, but this summer is predicted to be more chaotic. expensive than ever before. There is good news, though: You live in Southern California. This means whether the monotony of your routine has left you in need of an adventure, stress at work has got you craving spa time or the humdrum of the same boring meals has you in need of a culinary sojourn, you’ll be able to find your fix this summer within a few hours of Los Angeles by car. No sky-high prices for airplane tickets and anxiety-inducing security lines required.
LOS ANGELES, CA

