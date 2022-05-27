ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

May is National Nurses Month

foxla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we introduce you to a pediatric nurse at...

www.foxla.com

foxla.com

Unvaccinated students banned from graduation ceremony at Granada Hills Charter

GRANADA HILLS, Calif. - A group of parents and students at Granada Hills Charter High School rallied outside the campus Tuesday in opposition to a policy that will bar students who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 from participating in graduation ceremonies. The Los Angeles Unified School District recently delayed implementation of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Highest-paid LA County lifeguards made up to $500,000 in 2021: Report

A new report reveals some lifeguards in Southern California made six-figure salaries in 2021. A nonprofit watchdog site Open The Books put "Baywatch on pay watch" (their words, not ours) by filing a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain data that listed Los Angeles County's highest-paid lifeguards. In the site's report, the county's lifeguard captain made $510,283 in 2021, the highest paid in the area. The second-highest paid, the county's lifeguard chief, made $463,517 in 2021, Open the Books reports.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Hundreds attend street takeovers in South LA overnight

LOS ANGELES - Police say hundreds of spectators attended a series of illegal street takeovers in South Los Angeles overnight. The first street takeover of the evening was reported at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and West 54th Street in South LA’s Vermont-Slauson neighborhood. Video taken from the scene...
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
foxla.com

LA Pride celebrations prepare for pre-pandemic crowds

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - WeHo Pride weekend celebrations in and around West Hollywood Park will kick off June 3. The festivities include a free WeHo Pride Street Fair representing a diverse array of LGBTQ+ community groups and the 3-day ticketed OUTLOUD Raising Voices Music Festival. The WeHo Pride parade will take place on June 5.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Video: Compton street takeover draws hundreds

LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of street racers and bystanders took over a Compton intersection overnight. It happened early Monday around 2 a.m. in the area near Wilmington and Caldwell. It reportedly took the sheriff's department more than half an hour to respond and disperse the crowd. No word on any...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Resident physicians vote to strike at 3 LA County hospitals

LOS ANGELES - Resident physicians and interns at three hospitals in Los Angeles County voted to authorize an unfair labor practice strike Tuesday. "The results of our vote show how committed we are across our hospitals and across our departments to taking this next step if we need to," said Dr. Mahima Iyengar, a first-year internal medicine-pediatrics resident at LAC+USC Medical Center and a CIR Regional Vice President in a press release. "This is a mandate and we got it because all of us understand that this is ultimately about wanting to give everything to the communities we serve, and ensuring we have what we need outside of work to focus completely on patient care when we’re in the hospital."
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Memorial Day weekend: LA County urges caution to prevent COVID spread

LOS ANGELES - With a holiday weekend upon us, Los Angeles County health officials are urging residents to mark Memorial Day with caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "As we celebrate Memorial Day this Monday, I'd like to extend my gratitude to all of our armed forces members and their families who have dedicated their lives to protecting us through their military service," county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement issued Friday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Hiker dies at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a hiker died at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades Sunday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to 3077 Rustic Canyon Road around 12:10 p.m. on a report of a hiker rescue. Two rescuers were lowered to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

California man, 78, gets high school diploma 6 decades later

PASADENA, Calif. - For 60 years, Ted Sams regretted missing his high school graduation. Pasadena, CA - May 27:Ted Sams, 78, who said when it was time to receive his diploma he was told he had to pay for a missing book but that money was better spent on a tank of gas for the fastest car in San Gabriel his 56 Pontiac, receives his origina.
foxla.com

In Depth: Water Woes

LOS ANGELES - SEGMENT ONE. Guest host Bob De Castro takes over for Hal Eisner. Mandy Sackett, Surfrider Foundation's California Policy Coordinator, joins Bob to talk about the potential of desalination to alleviate the worst threat of drought in California. Sackett tells us that the California Coastal Commission recently rejected a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. The Surfrider Foundation opposed that plant in that location, saying that Orange County was not a good place for it and that they have an abundant groundwater availability there.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
foxla.com

SoCal water restrictions start Wednesday: What you need to know

LOS ANGELES - Watering restrictions throughout parts of Southern California go into effect Wednesday, June 1. In Los Angeles, the water conservation measures approved by LA City Council earlier this month restrict outdoor watering to two days per week based on street address. The restrictions for LADWP customers are more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Texas school shooting: San Bernardino K-9 team in Uvalde helping families of victims

LOS ANGELES - Some local K-9s are now in Uvalde to help support the victims of the Texas school shooting at Robb Elementary School. Crisis K-9s Lupe and Dozer are there to support the families of those impacted by the shooting. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire into a single classroom Tuesday in the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at Robb Elementary. Investigators say they don’t yet know the motive for the shootings.
UVALDE, TX
foxla.com

Local students walk out to protest gun violence

LOS ANGELES - Over the past month, local students have been staging walkouts to protest gun violence in the wake of the Texas school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Hundreds of students at the Miguel Contreras Learning Complex in the Westlake district walked out of class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Aunt, uncle arrested for abuse and torture of 5 kids including branding, strangulation

RIALTO, Calif. - A Rialto aunt and uncle have been arrested for allegedly torturing their five nieces and nephews over the course of four years, according to officials. Jessica Salas-Ruiz and Fernando Inzunza were arrested last week following an investigation going back to August 2021. Back then, Barstow Police Department launched an investigation into claims that five juveniles, aged 11 to 17, had been abused for nearly four years while living with their aunt and uncle in Rialto.
RIALTO, CA
foxla.com

At least 23 flights canceled out of LAX on Memorial Day

LOS ANGELES - A nationwide wave of flight cancellations during the Memorial Day weekend has had a minor effect at Southland airports, with some scrapped flights reported Monday at Los Angeles International Airport and a couple at Hollywood/Burbank Airport. According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 23 flights were canceled at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles Chevron gas station charging over $8 a gallon

LOS ANGELES - One gas station in downtown Los Angeles is charging upwards of $8 a gallon for regular gas. This comes as gas prices continue to rise across California and the U.S. The average price in Los Angeles County rose to a record $6.172 on Tuesday. However, the Chevron...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Pedestrian killed by Metrolink train in Van Nuys

LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was killed after they were hit by a Metrolink train in Van Nuys on Tuesday morning, officials said. The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. between the Northridge and Van Nuys stations, and involved Metrolink train 100 on the Ventura County Line, which was en route from Moorpark to Los Angeles, according to Scott Johnson of Metrolink.
LOS ANGELES, CA

