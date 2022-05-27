May is National Nurses Month

LOS ANGELES - Resident physicians and interns at three hospitals in Los Angeles County voted to authorize an unfair labor practice strike Tuesday. "The results of our vote show how committed we are across our hospitals and across our departments to taking this next step if we need to," said Dr. Mahima Iyengar, a first-year internal medicine-pediatrics resident at LAC+USC Medical Center and a CIR Regional Vice President in a press release. "This is a mandate and we got it because all of us understand that this is ultimately about wanting to give everything to the communities we serve, and ensuring we have what we need outside of work to focus completely on patient care when we’re in the hospital."

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO