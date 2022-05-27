May is National Nurses Month

A new report reveals some lifeguards in Southern California made six-figure salaries in 2021. A nonprofit watchdog site Open The Books put "Baywatch on pay watch" (their words, not ours) by filing a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain data that listed Los Angeles County's highest-paid lifeguards. In the site's report, the county's lifeguard captain made $510,283 in 2021, the highest paid in the area. The second-highest paid, the county's lifeguard chief, made $463,517 in 2021, Open the Books reports.
Comments / 0