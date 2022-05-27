Prioritize Your Visit to Put-in-Bay

On Thursday, June 2, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will travel to Ohio, where he will join Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur at Market on the Green, a full-service grocery market dedicated to offering fresh and affordable healthy food choices to the local community. The event will come on the heels of the Secretary’s address the previous day announcing details of USDA’s framework to transform the nation’s food system and will underscore the Department’s commitment under the Biden-Harris Administration to increase competition, bolster access to healthy, affordable food, ensure growers and workers receive a greater share of the food dollar, and advance equity as well as climate resilience and mitigation. The food systems transformation framework will provide additional details on how USDA will make good on its June 2021 announcement to strengthen critical supply chains and address longstanding structural challenges that were revealed and intensified by the pandemic.

