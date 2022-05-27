WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A Texas day care worker allegedly kicked a 1-year-old child in the head, officials say.

KAUZ says the Wichita Falls Police Department arrested Jazmine Jackson on Thursday after reports of an injured child.

KAUZ says a mother called the police after she went to the day care in Wichita Falls to pick up her children. There, she allegedly saw Jackson “slam one of her children onto her nap mat,” according to court records that KAUZ obtained. The mother also reported the incident to the director, who found video surveillance of the incident.

Jackson allegedly told police she would roll children over when they were on their mats and she didn’t intentionally try to hurt the child, KFDX says, according to court records it obtained. An officer with WFPD watched the surveillance video and saw Jackson allegedly kick the child in the head before slamming the child back on the mat, causing the child to cry.

According to KFDX, the officer believes the child has an internal head injury due to this incident.

Jackson has been booked on a recommended charge of injury to a child and her bond is set at $35,000, according to KFDX.

