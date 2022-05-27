ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koochiching County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Koochiching, Lake, St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-27 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extreme caution if venturing our on these water bodies as many hazards exist. In addition to rising levels, any thunderstorms that produce strong winds could cause larger waves on these lakes, which could further cause...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aitkin, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Aitkin; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northwestern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hill City, or 19 miles south of Grand Rapids, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Jacobson around 650 PM CDT. Swan River and Warba around 655 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior Red Flag Warning Wed PM north of the Chatanika River Northern Alaska will remain mainly warmer than normal and dry through the week. Red Flag conditions are expected Wednesday afternoon in Zones 220, 221 North of the Tanana River, and 222 north of the Chatanika River when west winds of 15 to 20 mph causing the Red Flag Warning conditions in those areas. Areas south of the Chatanika river and Tanana River will have lower wind speeds. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM AKDT WEDNESDAY FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR The National Weather Service in Fairbanks has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 10 PM AKDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...North of the Tanana River. * TIMING...Wednesday from Noon to 10 PM. * WINDS...West 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent. * TEMPERATURES...66 to 76. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Becker, Hubbard, Otter Tail, Wadena by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. Target Area: Becker; Hubbard; Otter Tail; Wadena The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Hubbard County in north central Minnesota Wadena County in central Minnesota Northeastern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Eastern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 507 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Frazee to near Clarissa, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wadena, Park Rapids, Perham, Frazee, Menahga, New York Mills and Sebeka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beltrami; Clearwater; Lake of the Woods; Mahnomen; Marshall; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Northeastern Red Lake County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Central Beltrami County in north central Minnesota Northeastern Mahnomen County in northwestern Minnesota Eastern Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota South central Lake of the Woods County in north central Minnesota Northern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 726 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Plummer to White Earth Nation, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near High Landing around 740 AM CDT. Island Lake in Mahnomen County around 745 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Goodridge, Lengby, Fosston, Espelie and Olga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, MN
County
Koochiching County, MN
County
Saint Louis County, MN
City
Crane Lake, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Aitkin, Becker, Benton, Big Stone, Brown, Carver, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Becker; Benton; Big Stone; Brown; Carver; Cass; Chippewa; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Hubbard; Itasca; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac qui Parle; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Otter Tail; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine TORNADO WATCH 293 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BECKER BENTON BIG STONE BROWN CARVER CASS CHIPPEWA CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT HUBBARD ITASCA KANABEC KANDIYOHI LAC QUI PARLE MARTIN MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON NICOLLET OTTER TAIL POPE REDWOOD RENVILLE SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WATONWAN WRIGHT YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy