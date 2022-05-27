Flood Warning issued for Koochiching, Lake, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior Red Flag Warning Wed PM north of the Chatanika River Northern Alaska will remain mainly warmer than normal and dry through the week. Red Flag conditions are expected Wednesday afternoon in Zones 220, 221 North of the Tanana River, and 222 north of the Chatanika River when west winds of 15 to 20 mph causing the Red Flag Warning conditions in those areas. Areas south of the Chatanika river and Tanana River will have lower wind speeds. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM AKDT WEDNESDAY FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR The National Weather Service in Fairbanks has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 10 PM AKDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...North of the Tanana River. * TIMING...Wednesday from Noon to 10 PM. * WINDS...West 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent. * TEMPERATURES...66 to 76. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.

