ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California, New Zealand announce climate change partnership

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZiqwU_0fsnE21G00
California New Zealand Climate California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pose with agreements they signed at the San Francisco Botanical Garden in San Francisco, Friday, May 27, 2022. Gov. Newsom met with Ardern in Golden Gate Park "to establish a new international partnership tackling climate change." (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) (Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Top officials from California and New Zealand signed a pledge Friday agreeing to help fight climate change by sharing ideas and best practices, including how to put millions more electric vehicles on the road.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke about the agreement at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. The agreement doesn't commit either government to specific policies but outlines broad areas for cooperation.

“We have a natural connection and I’m so pleased we’ve put pen to paper today to confirm that and continue our cooperation on one of the great challenges from our generation,” Ardern said.

Cars, trucks and other parts of the transportation sector are California's biggest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions, and New Zealand's second largest behind agriculture, Ardern said. California is moving to ban sales of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035. New Zealand wants 30% of all car sales to be electric by that year.

Newsom said he expects competition to grow in the electric vehicle market, which Tesla currently dominates, likening it to when Netflix started facing competition from other streaming services. Ardern said her government will talk with California officials about programs that offer incentives for people to get rid of older, gas-guzzling cars.

New Zealand is home to 5 million people compared to California's population of 39 million and has a much smaller economy. Both are experiencing the effects of climate change. California just recorded its driest winter on record as a drought grips the state. New Zealand's most recent winter, which takes place from June to August, was the hottest on record.

New Zealand is heavily focused on reducing emissions from its vital agriculture industry. Beef and dairy dominate the nation's farming sector and milk products are its largest export. Worldwide, cattle are a major source of emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

California is also home to a major farming industry that produces many of the world's fruits and vegetables. The agreement says the two governments may engage in joint projects to expand farming practices that build soil health, reduce methane emissions and boost water efficiency.

The memorandum of cooperation was signed by Jared Blumenfeld, secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency, and Jeremy Clarke-Watson, New Zealand’s consul-general in Los Angeles.

California already has climate-focused agreements with many other nations, including China, Canada, and Mexico.

Former California Gov. Jerry Brown, also a Democrat, helped launch a coalition of 270 subnational governments, aimed at keeping an increase in emissions to below 2 degrees Celsius.

At last year's global climate change conference in Scotland, California signed a brief joint declaration with New Zealand and the Canadian province of Quebec to share information on climate policies including carbon markets.

Because of Ardern's high-profile role in the wake of the 2019 massacre of 51 worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch, the issue of gun control was also expected to come up.

Newsom is pressuring the state Legislature to send him a package of gun reform bills in the wake of this week's killing of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

Less than a month after the Christchurch shootings, New Zealand's parliament voted to outlaw most automatic and semi-automatic weapons.

Newsom and Ardern did not publicly discuss gun control, though Ardern addressed her country's actions on the issue in response to a question about the “shared values” between California and New Zealand.

“It was clear that the New Zealand public expected its politicians to find solutions and quickly," Ardern said. “Now are they the answer to all of our issues as they relate to weapons in New Zealand? No, but they were practical steps that we believe were necessary, and that would make a difference. And so we made them."

Investigators say an 18-year-old gunman who shot and killed 10 shoppers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, targeting Black people, had researched the racist Christchurch shooting and also livestreamed the attack as the Christchurch shooter did.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
State
California State
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

A library trip can earn Floridians free admission to state parks this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — This summer, a trip to the library can get Floridians free admission to one of more than 170 participating state parks. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida State Parks and the Florida Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services have teamed up to give all Floridians access to Florida’s state parks with the Real Florida Reader Day Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Boat capsizes on Colorado lake; 1 dead, 1 missing, 11 hurt

PUEBLO, Colo. — (AP) — A boat capsized on a Colorado lake Sunday night, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when high winds apparently overturned the boat, authorities told KRDO-TV.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Gavin Newsom
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Texas school shooting: Teacher did not leave door propped open before shooter’s entry, officials say

ULVADE, Texas — Texas officials are saying a teacher did not leave her door propped open before the shooter entered Robb Elementary School last week. According to the Associated Press, Texas State Police are saying the teacher they originally believed had propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before the shooter, Salvatore Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School last week before killing 19 students and two teachers. The teacher actually did remove the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#New Zealand Government#Economy#Ap#Democrat
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Truck driver injured, hundreds of chickens killed in crash in Tennessee

LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tennessee — A truck driver has been injured and hundreds of chickens were killed in a crash in Tennessee Tuesday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says a semi-truck carrying hundreds of chickens crashed into a guardrail and flipped over the median around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was trapped in the cab and it took about 90 minutes to get him out. The CFD says his injuries are non-life-threatening.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
New Zealand
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Australia
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
93K+
Followers
105K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy