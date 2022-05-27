ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

5th annual Food Truck Festival happening in Evansville on Sunday

wevv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvansville, Indiana's 5th annual Food Truck Festival is scheduled to...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Restaurants in the Southern Indiana Area with Spectacular Views

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana State Park Welcomes Back Twin Cave Boat Tours For Summer 2022

If you're looking for something fun to do without having to drive super far, Spring Mill State Park is definitely a must for your Summer bucket list!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Society
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial Day events in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This Memorial Day the Tri-State is honoring the men and women of the military who have fought and died for our freedom. Alexander Memorial Park on Mesker Park Drive will hold a service at 9 a.m. Volunteers need to arrive by 8:30 a.m. 2. Sunset Cemetery will hold its service at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Wife of Indiana City Founder Buried Under a Parking Lot

A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

City of Henderson hosting free Father's Day Breakfast

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say they're planning to host a free event for dads and their kids. On Saturday, June 11, the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department will hold a free Father's Day Breakfast Celebration. The celebration will happen on that morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Gibson Co. church announces Community Summer Kickoff

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Mark your calendars, because the Mackey Church of the Nazarene in Oakland City is kicking off the summer with a free community event! Church officials urge you join them for their upcoming 13th annual Community Summer Kickoff. Officials say they’ll have hamburgers and hotdogs, live music, cake walk, carnival games, […]
OAKLAND CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Entertainment#Bosse Field#5th Annual#Tags Indiana
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh hosts 2nd annual Strawberry Social

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Historic Newburgh Inc. hosted its second annual Strawberry Social on May 29 from 12-4 p.m. The event was held at the Old Lock and Dam, Allen Family Amphitheater and everywhere on the road between. Eyewitness News was told about 1,100 strawberry shortcakes were sold. About 50 craft and food vendors served […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville veteran organization in need of laundry supplies

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The American Legion Auxiliary, Kapperman Post #44 in Newburgh is asking for your help to support a local veteran organization in need. The Post says laundry supplies are needed at Lucas Place II, an organization in Evansville that provides permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans with disabilities. “This is a great […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Volunteers raising money for Free Youth Gardening Program

The transition from school to summertime provides new opportunities for kids and teens. Some may be good, but others not so much. That's why it's important to make sure they're staying busy with positive activities. Local Law enforcement says the tend to see more crime within the youth on summer...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Road closures coming to Evansville this week

Memorial Day week is upon us and with it comes road construction that may affect your travels this week. Altstadt Plumbing will be closing Buchanan Road between N. St. Joseph Avenue and the entrance to Mesker Park Zoo for installation of a new manhole. Construction will begin Tuesday, May 31 and it will continue until Thursday, June 2.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wevv.com

How Tri-State families celebrated Memorial Day

Families were spotted all throughout Henderson's Audubon State Park on Monday enjoying the sunny weather and grilling for the Memorial Day holiday. "We're having a family get together, we have these a lot," said Ava Floyd, an Evansville resident. Despite the food and time spent with loved ones, Memorial Day...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Red Cross helping Evansville family after Sunday fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire officials say the Red Cross was called following a house fire Sunday. It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on East Florida Street. Once crews arrived, they say they saw smoke showing from the attic. Officials say they found a fire in the kitchen, and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EVSC's summer meal program kicks off

After kicking off Tuesday, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation's summer meal program will continue to offer free breakfasts and lunches to anyone 18 and younger through the month of June. Tags. Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Scales Lake Beach In Boonville, IN Announces 2022 Opening Date

You don't have to take a road trip to the ocean to enjoy the beach. All you have to do is head to Boonville, Indiana to enjoy Scales Lake Park's Beach. Scales Lake Park in Boonville is an awesome place to spend the summer. You can go camping, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, bike on the trails, check out the petting zoo, and more. I've been going there my whole life, and one of the coolest things about Scales Lake is the lake itself. In particular, the beach.
BOONVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Donation drive providing school supplies for EVSC teachers starts Wednesday

A partnership in Evansville, Indiana, is looking to provide local teachers with supplies for their classrooms. The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library and the EVSC Foundation's Teacher Locker are partnering up for the "Seasons of Sharing" school supply drive. Through the Seasons of Sharing program, EVPL will begin accepting school supply...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KFVS12

Possible alligator sighting in pond at western Ky. park

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Parks Department is alerting residents to a possible alligator spotting. According to the department on Sunday, May 29, it received a report of a possible alligator in the pond at Mike Miller Park. They said Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Additional acts announced for Warrick Co. Pride Festival

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Warrick County Indiana Pride announced additional musical acts and drag performers for their upcoming festival on Saturday, June 4. The full list of acts and schedule of events can be found below. 10 AM – Noon: Touch of GreyPlays hits of their generation (The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, etc.) Noon – […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Last chance to get ROMP Festival tickets for low price

Owensboro's annual ROMP Festival is coming soon, and tickets for the bluegrass festival will soon be seeing a price increase. 4-Day tickets, single day tickets, and camping passes are on sale now at discounted prices, but prices will increase after Memorial Day. The festival begins June 22 and the music...
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy