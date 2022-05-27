5th annual Food Truck Festival happening in Evansville on Sunday

Evansville's Old National Events Plaza is playing host Jurassic Quest this weekend. Jurassic Quest is described as the largest and most realistic traveling display in North America. This year's event features more rides, activities, and of course dinosaurs that before. The will open from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Tickets...
The Evansville Wartime Museum celebrated a five year anniversary over the weekend. Those who attended were able to enjoy reenactments, live music, and food. One item on display at the museum was John Black's Perishing Limo from World War Two. For a donation, attendees could hop on board for a...
As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
If you're looking for something fun to do without having to drive super far, Spring Mill State Park is definitely a must for your Summer bucket list!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This Memorial Day the Tri-State is honoring the men and women of the military who have fought and died for our freedom. Alexander Memorial Park on Mesker Park Drive will hold a service at 9 a.m. Volunteers need to arrive by 8:30 a.m. 2. Sunset Cemetery will hold its service at […]
A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say they're planning to host a free event for dads and their kids. On Saturday, June 11, the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department will hold a free Father's Day Breakfast Celebration. The celebration will happen on that morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00...
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Mark your calendars, because the Mackey Church of the Nazarene in Oakland City is kicking off the summer with a free community event! Church officials urge you join them for their upcoming 13th annual Community Summer Kickoff. Officials say they’ll have hamburgers and hotdogs, live music, cake walk, carnival games, […]
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Historic Newburgh Inc. hosted its second annual Strawberry Social on May 29 from 12-4 p.m. The event was held at the Old Lock and Dam, Allen Family Amphitheater and everywhere on the road between. Eyewitness News was told about 1,100 strawberry shortcakes were sold. About 50 craft and food vendors served […]
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The American Legion Auxiliary, Kapperman Post #44 in Newburgh is asking for your help to support a local veteran organization in need. The Post says laundry supplies are needed at Lucas Place II, an organization in Evansville that provides permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans with disabilities. “This is a great […]
The transition from school to summertime provides new opportunities for kids and teens. Some may be good, but others not so much. That's why it's important to make sure they're staying busy with positive activities. Local Law enforcement says the tend to see more crime within the youth on summer...
Memorial Day week is upon us and with it comes road construction that may affect your travels this week. Altstadt Plumbing will be closing Buchanan Road between N. St. Joseph Avenue and the entrance to Mesker Park Zoo for installation of a new manhole. Construction will begin Tuesday, May 31 and it will continue until Thursday, June 2.
Families were spotted all throughout Henderson's Audubon State Park on Monday enjoying the sunny weather and grilling for the Memorial Day holiday. "We're having a family get together, we have these a lot," said Ava Floyd, an Evansville resident. Despite the food and time spent with loved ones, Memorial Day...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire officials say the Red Cross was called following a house fire Sunday. It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on East Florida Street. Once crews arrived, they say they saw smoke showing from the attic. Officials say they found a fire in the kitchen, and...
After kicking off Tuesday, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation's summer meal program will continue to offer free breakfasts and lunches to anyone 18 and younger through the month of June. Tags. Indiana.
You don't have to take a road trip to the ocean to enjoy the beach. All you have to do is head to Boonville, Indiana to enjoy Scales Lake Park's Beach. Scales Lake Park in Boonville is an awesome place to spend the summer. You can go camping, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, bike on the trails, check out the petting zoo, and more. I've been going there my whole life, and one of the coolest things about Scales Lake is the lake itself. In particular, the beach.
A partnership in Evansville, Indiana, is looking to provide local teachers with supplies for their classrooms. The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library and the EVSC Foundation's Teacher Locker are partnering up for the "Seasons of Sharing" school supply drive. Through the Seasons of Sharing program, EVPL will begin accepting school supply...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Parks Department is alerting residents to a possible alligator spotting. According to the department on Sunday, May 29, it received a report of a possible alligator in the pond at Mike Miller Park. They said Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Warrick County Indiana Pride announced additional musical acts and drag performers for their upcoming festival on Saturday, June 4. The full list of acts and schedule of events can be found below. 10 AM – Noon: Touch of GreyPlays hits of their generation (The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, etc.) Noon – […]
Owensboro's annual ROMP Festival is coming soon, and tickets for the bluegrass festival will soon be seeing a price increase. 4-Day tickets, single day tickets, and camping passes are on sale now at discounted prices, but prices will increase after Memorial Day. The festival begins June 22 and the music...
Comments / 0