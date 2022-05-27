Man dies in shooting in St. Johns neighborhood

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northeast Portland on Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded to reports of the crash near Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue around 5:30 a.m., police said in a news release. Investigators found a vehicle that had crashed into a power...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash at a Northeast Portland intersection early Tuesday morning left one dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 5:30 a.m., Police responded to a car crash on Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street. PPB said a car left the road and crashed into a power pole. The driver was found dead at the scene.
SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) – A Seaside band teacher has died after a deadly car crash Saturday on Highway 26. Oregon State Police say Seaside High School and Middle School band teacher Kyle Rieger, 26, was traveling eastbound near milepost 10 when a westbound black 2020 Tesla Model Y driven by Fredrick Scheffler II, 49, of Portland lost control. The Tesla collided with Rieger’s grey Hyundai Tucson van.
22-year-old Jamie Cervantes Urenda went to prison in June of 1987 on a charge for first degree rape. He escaped with another inmate in 1989 from an Oregon Department of Corrections' recreation yard in Salem.
YAMHILL CO., Ore. — The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, McMinnville Police, and Oregon State Police are searching for a driver who ran away from a crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Northeast Three Mile Lane and Northeast Cumulus Avenue. The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said a K9 from...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said 10 people were injured in 10 shootings in the city in less than 24 hours beginning early Friday morning. On Friday just before 3 a.m., PPB said a fight between a group of people led to gunfire at Southeast 128th Avenue and Southeast Sherman Street. Two people were shot, and one was critically injured.
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A Vancouver teen is in custody after bringing a gun to school, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Skyview High School administration told deputies the handgun was during school hours in the jacket pocket of the unnamed teen. When questioned, the teen told school officials he brought the gun for “self-defense.”
The Tualatin Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 18-23, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, May 18 Officers arrested a woman in the 9200 block of Southwest Cascara Lane for assault (domestic violence). A man cut through a chain link fence in the 20700 block of Southwest 105th Avenue and to gain access to a scrap metal pile. Thursday, May 19 Twenty-five...
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Corrections headquarters staff are back to work, despite a suspicious package received there today. The Department of Corrections (DOC) says about 30 employees were working in the building at the time and evacuated. No one required outside medical attention when returning to the building.
One person was killed and three others received injuries after a wreck Saturday in Vancouver. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place at about 11:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of N.W. Lower River Road. The early reports showed that a Kia SUV, an Acura Sedan, and a Ford F-150 were involved in the collision.
A Portland couple who camped south of Three-Fingered Jack in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area Friday night lost the trail as heavy snowfall moved in during their departure Saturday, prompting a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue effort that took about 10 hours.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday May 28th, 2022, at about 11:55 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a fatal vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 10. the preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound black 2020 Tesla...
