Portland, OR

Man dies in shooting in St. Johns neighborhood

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood on Friday morning, according to the...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 3

The Oregonian

Driver killed in NE Portland crash, police say

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northeast Portland on Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded to reports of the crash near Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue around 5:30 a.m., police said in a news release. Investigators found a vehicle that had crashed into a power...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Deadly crash leaves one dead in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash at a Northeast Portland intersection early Tuesday morning left one dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 5:30 a.m., Police responded to a car crash on Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street. PPB said a car left the road and crashed into a power pole. The driver was found dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Seaside teacher dies in deadly Highway 26 crash

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) – A Seaside band teacher has died after a deadly car crash Saturday on Highway 26. Oregon State Police say Seaside High School and Middle School band teacher Kyle Rieger, 26, was traveling eastbound near milepost 10 when a westbound black 2020 Tesla Model Y driven by Fredrick Scheffler II, 49, of Portland lost control. The Tesla collided with Rieger’s grey Hyundai Tucson van.
SEASIDE, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KXL

Skyview H.S. Student Arrested With Gun On Campus

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A student at Skyview High School was arrested on Tuesday for bringing a loaded handgun to class. The semi-automatic handgun was found by staff in the boy’s jacket pocket. It had rounds in the magazine and an empty chamber. The student said he brought it...
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Police#Violent Crime#Ppb
kptv.com

10 people shot in 10 shootings in 24 hours in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said 10 people were injured in 10 shootings in the city in less than 24 hours beginning early Friday morning. On Friday just before 3 a.m., PPB said a fight between a group of people led to gunfire at Southeast 128th Avenue and Southeast Sherman Street. Two people were shot, and one was critically injured.
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

CCSO: Skyview student in custody after bringing loaded gun to class

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A Vancouver teen is in custody after bringing a gun to school, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Skyview High School administration told deputies the handgun was during school hours in the jacket pocket of the unnamed teen. When questioned, the teen told school officials he brought the gun for “self-defense.”
VANCOUVER, WA
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: One assaulted in bar, two assaulted in car

The Tualatin Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 18-23, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, May 18 Officers arrested a woman in the 9200 block of Southwest Cascara Lane for assault (domestic violence). A man cut through a chain link fence in the 20700 block of Southwest 105th Avenue and to gain access to a scrap metal pile. Thursday, May 19 Twenty-five...
KDRV

Suspicious package evacuates Oregon Department of Corrections

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Corrections headquarters staff are back to work, despite a suspicious package received there today. The Department of Corrections (DOC) says about 30 employees were working in the building at the time and evacuated. No one required outside medical attention when returning to the building.
SALEM, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue

A Portland couple who camped south of Three-Fingered Jack in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area Friday night lost the trail as heavy snowfall moved in during their departure Saturday, prompting a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue effort that took about 10 hours. The post Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH IN CLATSOP COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 26 IN OREGON

CLATSOP COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday May 28th, 2022, at about 11:55 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a fatal vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 10. the preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound black 2020 Tesla...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR

