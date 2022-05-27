ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#FBF: EARTHGANG Gives UGK & Outkast Their Flowers While Explaining West ATL Upbringing

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJCoG_0fsn94vI00

EARTHGANG stopped by the studio not too long ago to chop it up with Incognito, and we’re bringing you that conversation today for a special throwback POTC exclusive!

Eclectic duo Olu and WowGr8 make up EARTHGANG, and explained to Incognito how growing up in West Atlanta helped build the foundation for a left-field approach to music and outside-the-box sense of creativity overall. They also gave the rundown on how they put together their latest album, Ghetto Gods , which has been getting universal praise from critics and fans alike.

Ghetto Gods , the sophomore release from the duo, was released back in February and includes a handful of features from the likes of Future, Musiq Soulchild, Baby Tate, Lynae Vanee, Nick Cannon, CeeLo Green plus their Dreamville comrades Ari Lennox, JID and boss man J. Cole.

Watch the full interview with EARTHGANG below via Posted On The Corner , where they explain why UGK and Outkast are the ultimate GOATs and also go through Incognito’s signature round of rapid-fire questions:

