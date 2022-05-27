ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa baseball staves off elimination, tops Purdue, 5-4, in the Big Ten Tournament

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5epM_0fsn89Ii00

Redshirt senior Izaya Fullard delivered a two-out, two-strike RBI single in the ninth inning that kept Iowa’s hopes alive in the Big Ten Tournament and staved off elimination as the third-seeded Hawkeyes beat Purdue, 5-4.

“I got behind 0-2 right away and that last pitch I saw him shake off and smirk a little bit. I don’t know why, but it made me think he was going to blow a fastball by me. I made sure to get on time for a fastball and I was able to put a good swing on it,” Fullard said.

Unlike Thursday when Penn State held Iowa to just a pair of hits, Iowa had eight hits on the day and scored three runs in the fifth off Purdue starter CJ Backer.

It was small ball that helped open the door for the Hawkeyes. Only one ball left the infield for Iowa in that fifth inning as the Hawkeyes scored runs on a passed ball, a safety squeeze from Michael Seegers and a wild pitch. After Purdue got one run back in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI groundout from Steve Ramirez, Iowa’s Cade Moss responded with an RBI double in the sixth to put the Hawkeyes in front, 4-2.

The Boilermakers used a three-hit bottom of the sixth inning and an Iowa fielding error to plate a pair of runs and tie things up at four runs apiece. Purdue also had a solo shot in the bottom of the second from Troy Viola.

On the mound, redshirt senior starter Dylan Nedved tossed six innings, surrendering four runs and three earned. One of the stories of the day was Iowa reliever Will Cristophersen and his 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He had five strikeouts on the day and came away with the save.

Now, Iowa advances and will face the loser of Rutgers-Penn State Saturday morning at 9 a.m. CT.

Nedved starts the pickoff party

https://twitter.com/UIBaseball/status/1530199358129352710?s=20&t=hy9kP06Q44-mmZI-C8HEfw

Seegs' safety squeeze puts the Hawks in front

https://twitter.com/UIBaseball/status/1530207170448330753?s=20&t=hy9kP06Q44-mmZI-C8HEfw

Huck comes home on the wild pitch

https://twitter.com/UIBaseball/status/1530209589035036672?s=20&t=hy9kP06Q44-mmZI-C8HEfw

Small ball provides the jolt

https://twitter.com/UIBaseball/status/1530210395943669760?s=20&t=hy9kP06Q44-mmZI-C8HEfw

Nedved K to strand a Boilermaker

https://twitter.com/UIBaseball/status/1530212426955644928?s=20&t=hy9kP06Q44-mmZI-C8HEfw

Cade Moss doubles home another RBI

https://twitter.com/UIBaseball/status/1530215001167826946?s=20&t=hy9kP06Q44-mmZI-C8HEfw

Ben Beutel picks off another Boilermaker

https://twitter.com/UIBaseball/status/1530225121692045312?s=20&t=hy9kP06Q44-mmZI-C8HEfw

Cristophersen delivers a pivotal K

https://twitter.com/UIBaseball/status/1530227846194470913?s=20&t=hy9kP06Q44-mmZI-C8HEfw

Fullard keeps hopes alive

https://twitter.com/UIBaseball/status/1530237193981087745?s=20&t=hy9kP06Q44-mmZI-C8HEfw

Hawks are hyped

https://twitter.com/IowaOnBTN/status/1530237799030398976?s=20&t=hy9kP06Q44-mmZI-C8HEfw

Survive and advance

https://twitter.com/UIBaseball/status/1530239148577128448?s=20&t=hy9kP06Q44-mmZI-C8HEfw

Quoting Iowa head baseball coach Rick Heller

https://twitter.com/UIBaseball/status/1530248934731530241?s=20&t=hy9kP06Q44-mmZI-C8HEfw

Up next

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BdRAL_0fsn89Ii00 Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa plays the loser of the Rutgers-Penn State winner's bracket matchup at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
