Officers Search for Possible Armed Suspect in Whittier Area

Photo: Getty Images

WHITTIER (CNS) - A person who may have been in possession of a firearm fled the scene of a traffic crash in the Whittier area Friday, leading to the lockdown of an elementary school as a precaution while a search was conducted.

The crash was reported about 10:15 a.m. at the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Crossroads Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told officers that a person thought to have been armed ran from the scene, and authorities started searching the area, the CHP reported.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies assisted in the search effort, and set up a perimeter in the area, the sheriff's department reported.

By early Friday afternoon, a suspect was in custody and the search effort was called off, according to the sheriff's department and the CHP.

Wallen L. Andrews Elementary School, in the 1000 block of South Caraway Drive, was placed on lockdown as a precaution while the investigation was conducted, according to CBS2.