ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFI AM 640

Officers Search for Possible Armed Suspect in Whittier Area

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZfw8_0fsn85lo00
Photo: Getty Images

WHITTIER (CNS) - A person who may have been in possession of a firearm fled the scene of a traffic crash in the Whittier area Friday, leading to the lockdown of an elementary school as a precaution while a search was conducted.

The crash was reported about 10:15 a.m. at the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Crossroads Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told officers that a person thought to have been armed ran from the scene, and authorities started searching the area, the CHP reported.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies assisted in the search effort, and set up a perimeter in the area, the sheriff's department reported.

By early Friday afternoon, a suspect was in custody and the search effort was called off, according to the sheriff's department and the CHP.

Wallen L. Andrews Elementary School, in the 1000 block of South Caraway Drive, was placed on lockdown as a precaution while the investigation was conducted, according to CBS2.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whittier#Cns#Chp
foxla.com

Freeway shooting victim calls for help at McDonald's drive-thru in Azusa

AZUSA, Calif. - A man was shot shortly after merging onto the freeway in the San Gabriel Valley late Monday morning, authorities said. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the victim was shot while entering the Azusa on-ramp to the eastbound 210 Freeway around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The wounded...
AZUSA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Shooting victim is found in vehicle

PALMDALE — A man died in a shooting in Palmdale, Saturday evening, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of gunshots, at approximately 6:44 p.m., in the area of the 36000 block of East Windtree Circle, near 40th Street East and Pearblossom Highway.
CBS LA

Pair of stolen vehicle suspects arrested following pursuit through Ontario

Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect in Ontario Sunday evening. Ontario Police Department officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, a maroon Chevy Suburban, after their automated license plate reader determined it was stolen. The suspect initially pulled over before taking off on Grove Street, just south of Holt Boulevard at around 9:37 p.m., prompting officers to engage in pursuit. As the chase continued, California Highway Patrol officers also joined once the suspect entered the 60 Freeway. After nearly two hours, the suspected exited the freeway onto surface streets in Boyle Heights. Sky9 over the scene showed the vehicle traveling at extremely high speeds, often driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver sideswiped a vehicle parked on the side of the road as well. At around 11 p.m., the driver jumped out of the vehicle -- as it kept moving -- and attempted to flee on foot. A woman occupant of the car was arrested promptly, and after a short time officers also detained the male driver. 
Fontana Herald News

Suspects are arrested at the end of two separate pursuits in San Bernardino

Suspects were arrested at the end of two separate pursuits in San Bernardino on May 25, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. In the first incident, the members of the P.D.'s Gang Team was working proactive enforcement when they attempted to stop a vehicle after observing several vehicle code violations. The driver failed to yield and led officers on a vehicle pursuit for almost three miles on city streets. While fleeing from the police, the occupants threw a loaded gun out of the vehicle.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at Scene Dies at Hospital

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle around 8:28 p.m. Sunday, May 29, on the 1600 block of Towne Street in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Officers responded to the area of Towne Avenue and Alcott Street regarding an injury traffic collision and discovered an unresponsive adult male pedestrian down in lanes of traffic, according to Traffic Services Bureau Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Driver of Stolen SUV Arrested in East LA Pursuit

A driver was taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit through the Ontario, downtown LA and East LA areas Sunday night. The driver of a red SUV was seen without headlights on and driving through residential streets, nearly crashing into several vehicles. The driver abandoned the vehicle and...
KTLA

Wrightwood murder suspect turns himself in after fleeing to Mexico

A Wrightwood man suspected of murder turned himself in to authorities Sunday after briefly fleeing to Mexico. Liam Boroff, 23, was arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old Nicholas Robinson, also of Wrightwood. Robinson’s body was found inside a home on the 5700 block of Heath Creek Drive on Sunday by deputies from the […]
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: Suspect surrenders after hiding in bushes following pursuit

ONTARIO, Calif. - One person is in custody Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit from San Bernardino County into Los Angeles County. Reports from Ontario police came in shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night, as officers chased a driver suspected of stealing a vehicle Initial reports had the driver going faster than 100 miles per hour along the 60 Freeway. Eventually, the driver made their way into the East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights areas, with Ontario Police still in pursuit.
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

Authorities investigating home invasion robbery in Fairfax

Authorities are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred in the Fairfax neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at an apartment complex on W. 3rd Street, when a group of suspects were said to have entered one of the units -- while one of the tenants was home -- and stole several items of property before fleeing the scene. Los Angeles Police Department officers investigating the incident determined that somewhere between two and four suspects were involved. No injuries were reported. 
FAIRFAX, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy