The two-episode premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced the younger versions of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, although we did get to see more of little Leia in the series. Unfortunately, the twins are planets apart and as we know, we won't get to see them together until several years later in A New Hope. Luckily, a new behind-the-scenes photo brings together the young actors playing the Skywalker twins in the cutest way.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO