TV Series

Moon Knight Director Reveals Why Scarlet Scarab Was Gender-Swapped

By Tyrone Lopez
epicstream.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar Isaac's Moon Knight has finally stepped out of the spotlight as Disney+'s first series slated for 2022. The show's amazing conclusion reveals a brighter future not just for Isaac's titular character, but also for May Calamawy's Layla as she becomes Taweret's avatar and transforms into the MCU’s Scarlet...

ScreenCrush

First ‘She-Hulk’ Trailer Reveals a New Marvel Hero

Marvel just debuted the first trailer for their She-Hulk TV show, which revealed the show’s full title is actually She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The show stars Tatiana Maslany as the title character, a lawyer named Jennifer Walters who just so happens to be the cousin of Bruce Banner, AKA the Incredible Hulk. I guess being green runs in the family?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Spot Old Elizabeth Olsen Interview Where She Said Doctor Strange 2's Scarlet Witch Storyline Would Be 'Unbelievable'

Doctor Strange 2 took Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff into the darkest version of Scarlet Witch persona – the one that lays waste to the Marvel Universe and threatens reality itself. Many fans were hoping that Multiverse of Madness would turn Wanda into an ally of Doctor Strange, rather than following Marvel Comics history by painting her as a dangerous and unstable villain, and so backlash to Doctor Strange 2 is understandable. However, the debate about Scarlet Witch's murderous turn and/or Wanda's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has hit an interesting new bump, as Marvel fans have unearthed an old interview where Elizabeth Olsen seemed to wish (or hex?) this into existence!
MOVIES
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

HBO Max's Green Lantern Star Provides Update on Filming Start Date

Warner Bros. has been attempting to bring DC's Green Lantern to the small screen for several years now, with an HBO Max series being in the works since 2019. Updates surrounding the Green Lantern series have been relatively few and far between in the years since, with only two cast members — Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott — having been publicly announced last year. In an interview with Metro Entertainment, Irvine revealed that there still isn't "a firm start date" for when the series will begin production, and that he hasn't gotten to try on a costume quite yet.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hulu Lands Comic Book ‘A Calculated Man’; Series From Peter Calloway & AfterShock Media In The Works

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A Calculated Man is the latest comic book that could make its way to the small screen. Hulu has acquired the rights to AfterShock Media’s book and is in the very early stages of developing a series based on the crime story, which is set to be published in June. Peter Calloway, exec producer on HBO’s The Nevers and co-exec producer on Freeform’s Marvel series Cloak & Dagger and FX’s Legion, has signed to write and serve as showrunner on the project. He has previously worked with the comic company on the book Shadow...
COMICS
ComicBook

Simu Liu Reveals He Couldn't Keep Shang-Chi Casting Secret

One of the best superhero movies from last year was Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film starred Kim's Convenience actor Simu Liu, and he is arguably one of the best additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in 2019, during Marvel Studios epic Hall H San Diego Comic-Con panel, Kevin Feige revealed that the actor was cast as the superhero. Liu found out about the casting a few days before the big reveal, and the Marvel Studios President asked the actor to keep the news to himself. In a new interview with Variety, the actor revealed he couldn't keep his Shang-Chi casting a secret.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi BTS Photo Brings Together Young Luke and Leia Actors

The two-episode premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced the younger versions of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, although we did get to see more of little Leia in the series. Unfortunately, the twins are planets apart and as we know, we won't get to see them together until several years later in A New Hope. Luckily, a new behind-the-scenes photo brings together the young actors playing the Skywalker twins in the cutest way.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

What Is Vecna's Curse In Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1? How Does It Work?

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1! Read at your own risk!. Same town, same people, different villain – this is Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1. Six months after the Battle at Starcourt and the Hawkins gang is facing a much sinister creature from the Upside Down and this time, it is nothing like they have ever seen. They call him Vecna and what is his curse in the latest installment of the series?
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Does Riko Return to the Surface in Made in Abyss?

Made in Abyss Season 2 is on its way, and what better way to celebrate its return than by revisiting Made in Abyss' biggest mysteries and questions in Season 1. Does Riko return to the surface in Made in Abyss?. Riko is the main female character in Made in Abyss....
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Updated Look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's CGI

We're just a few months away from the debut of She-Hulk: Attorney of Law, a new Disney+ series that will bring Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first full trailer for the series was released earlier this month, and it garnered a number of reactions, ranging from hype about the series' lighthearted tone and Marvel connections, to comments and questions about the CGI used to bring She-Hulk to life. With VFX work factoring into the changes or delays of a number of blockbuster projects, many wondered how She-Hulk's CGI could evolve between now and when the series releases — and it looks like we've started to get our answer. Disney+'s official landing page for She-Hulk reveals an already-updated version of the trailer, which shows some subtle differences in the CGI work on She-Hulk's face.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Willow’: Everything We Learned About the Sequel Series at Star Wars Celebration’s Lucasfilm Panel

During the Lucasfilm Panel on Thursday for the Star Wars Celebration event, fans everywhere finally got a good look at the upcoming sequel series to Warwick Davis' cult classic dark fantasy Willow. It's the culmination of years of work in the background from writer Jonathan Kasdan, the original film's director Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, and even Davis himself to bring the beloved Nelwyn back to screens everywhere. While only a teaser of the series was shown, interviews with Davis, Kasdan, and more during the panel taught us a bit about the series that previously was left unsaid.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Ms. Marvel (Episode 1) Disney+, miniseries, trailer, release date

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. Startattle.com – Ms. Marvel | Disney+. Kamala is an avid gamer and is a fangirl of the Avengers, particularly Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel....
TV SERIES
The Verge

Watch the first trailer for Andor, coming to Disney Plus in August

Disney kicked off its Star Wars Celebration event with the first look at Andor. The upcoming Disney Plus series stars Diego Luna, who is reprising his role as Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show will hit the streaming platform on August 31st. Details about the...
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Willow returns in first trailer for Lucasfilm’s new fantasy series

Lucasfilm’s new Disney Plus series based on Willow, the late ’80s fantasy film directed by Ron Howard and based on a story by George Lucas, is coming this fall. And the first trailer shows Warwick Davis, in this eponymous role as Willow Ufgood, returning to (perhaps reluctantly) contend with a new imbalance of good and evil.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Are Vecna And The Mind Flayer Connected In Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1?

A new villain is in town but that does not mean that the one that came before it is already gone in the picture. In Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1, Vecna starts menacing with Hawkins by targeting victims and killing each of them through some psychic ability. How is he connected to the Mind Flayer, though?
TV SERIES

