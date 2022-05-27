More old family stories from their university days
By MARTHA GERDEMAN
In a previous column I wrote about contacting schools to confirm or deny family stories. This week I contacted another one: the United States Military Academy at West Point. One of my great-great-grandmothers had a brother who was supposed to have attended West Point. The Fyffes were one of those Ulster...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Problem Solved - A Columbus grandmother contacted ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers after she claimed her bank withheld thousands of dollars from her when she tried to cash in two certificates of deposit. After attempts to claim her money failed for a year on...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week marks a new era for the Catholic Diocese of Columbus. Bishop-elect Earl Fernandes will become the 13th Bishop of Columbus and make history as the first Indian-American Catholic Bishop when he is installed Tuesday. The 49-year-old Toledo native and son of immigrants most recently...
Fly on out to Ohio, the “birthplace of aviation,” and check out the aquariums they have available to the public. Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of the Great Lakes, and has the Ohio River cutting a swath across the state. When stopping to visit the Rock and Roll...
Two Ohio officers rescued two orphaned fawns after their mother died on I-70. Highway Patrolman Stan Bittenger & Sgt. Tom DeVaul is seen taking care of the fawns in the picture below. Sgt. DeVaul is taking the fawns to an animal rehab near Zanesville. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says one buck and one doe […]
MOUNT VERNON -- Delaware County Sheriff T. B. Williams crept through the woods in the falling light, his deputies moving near him quietly in a line. Following the reports of local residents, the lawmen were gathered in Scioto Township, just past the transfer station that powered the interurban train line.
Ohio's small towns possess a charm all their own. Even better, they are wonderful places to visit if you want to relax and enjoy some good old-fashioned hospitality. The experience will not disappoint.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Power reported numerous power outages in the downtown area and across central Ohio Monday morning due to an issues with two substations. DOP announced the cause of the outages Monday afternoon after restoring power. It reads: We had an outage in two of our substations that was […]
PICKAWAY – How young is too young to serve in the military? Back in 1860s it was pretty young. Joseph Fissell was born September 19, 1852, in Circleville, Ohio to John and Katherine Diffendafer Fissell. There he grew up with his 4 brothers and 4 sisters. His father was a fence maker and farmer.
The son of a legendary Ohio State football head coach has reportedly died. Judge Steve Hayes, the son of legendary Ohio State football head coach Woody Hayes, has died. Ohio State University president Kristina M. Johnson announced the news this week. "We are grateful for his support for two outstanding...
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Ray and Vicki Rusmisel never imagined just how quickly the homestead they had built over 36 years could be obliterated. The couple, now retired from their jobs as a glazier and a clerical worker, raised their three children in a century-old farmhouse on Jug Street in Jersey Township that they bought for $76,000 at a sheriff’s sale in 1986. Both from farming families, they liked the area’s rural quality. The house, set on 5 acres, was distressed and vacant when they got it, but they remodeled and fixed it up. A year later, when an adjoining, landlocked parcel of 32 acres came up for auction, they purchased that as well for another $30,000. Over the decades that followed, the Rusmisels created “our own piece of heaven.” They put in a half-acre pond that they stocked with catfish, bluegill, bullfrogs and more. Ray built a playhouse for the children and grandkids to use, and the couple planted a wide variety of nut- and fruit-bearing trees and enjoyed the orioles, finches and bluebirds that nested there each spring.
LOVELAND, Ohio — Nestled on the banks of the Little Miami River sits a building seemingly out of time and place. The Historic Loveland Castle and Museum Chateau Laroche was built by hand by one man, Sir Harry Andrews. Andrews, a veteran and medievalist, began building the castle in...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after being shot outside of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. According to CPD, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:07 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the man was found at the northwest corner of the […]
From time to time, we feature information here at 1812Blockhouse about interesting events and happenings within an easy drive of Richland County. We call this series “In Our Backyard.” Of course, we regularly feature the many extraordinary places to visit right here in Richland County and encourage our readers to get out and experience what is on offer in our own backyard.
Coming off a promising season, the Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the favorites to win the College Football Playoff in 2023. Steve Helwagen of bucknuts.com believes the potential is there, but OSU has some massive roles to fill.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two women they said shoplifted approximately $1,700 in merchandise over two days from a Dick’s Sporting Goods in northwest Columbus. Police said that on May 16, the two women entered the store, located on the 6100 block of Sawmill Road at about 8:49 p.m. The suspects […]
Pickaway County – A car has crashed into a home in the area of 19900 Florence Chapel Pike in Pickaway County. The driver, a 19-year-old male from Greenville, Ohio was traveling North on OH-104 in a 2006 Nissan Altima when he realized the vehicle in front of him had stopped to turn West onto Florence Chapel Pike. In an effort to avoid rear-ending the stopped vehicle, he swerved around her, crossing the southbound lane of 104, and lost control. The Nissan went airborne and landed in a yard at the intersection and then crashed into a house.
