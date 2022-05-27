Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month: Where melanoma can be hiding

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — A Campbell man faces multiple charges after drugs and a loaded handgun were found in his vehicle following a pursuit in Furnas County last week. Jeremy Kinney, 48, is charged in Furnas County Court with possession of more than 140 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of drug money, no drug tax stamp, willful reckless driving (second offense), possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and driving under suspension.

FURNAS COUNTY, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO