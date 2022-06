ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After months of public outcry driven by students, DeKalb education officials approved Druid Hills High School for major renovations. “I’m happy. I went here. My kids went here. My daughter is set to go here. My mother-in-law, her sibling’s all went here. So there’s a long history. And when I went here, the school did not look like that. It was sad to see the state that it was in. So, I’m really glad that they’re going to be doing something about it,” said Caroline Avery, outside Druid Hills High School.

