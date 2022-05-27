De Soto to host mail-in election for sales tax extension

DE SOTO, Kan. — Voters in De Soto will soon decide if they want to extend the city’s current sales tax rate or let it expire.

Next month, De Soto will host a mail-in election asking voters to continue supporting a special sales tax for another 10 years. The city’s current ¾ cent special sales tax is set to expire in July.

If approved by voters the ¾ cent special sales tax would continue through 2032. If voters reject the proposal the special sales tax will expire in July.

The sales tax is estimated to generate approximately $600,000 annually to fund infrastructure projects throughout the city. That money will go toward things like sidewalk improvements and upgrades to city water, sewer and drainage systems.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, May 31. Ballots will not be automatically mailed to voters who register after May 23, those voters will need to request a ballot by contacting the Johnson County Election Office.

Starting June 1 the Johnson County Election Office will mail ballots to all registered voters in De Soto.

All ballots must be returned by noon on Tuesday, June 21. Voters can return their ballots by mailing back the pre-paid blue and white envelope to the Johnson County Election Office.

Ballots can also be returned to the drop box at the Johnson County Election Office at 2101 East Kansas City Road in Olathe or at the De Soto branch of the Johnson County Library at 33145 W 83rd St.

