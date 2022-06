ELIZABETHTON — Carter County’s Board of Education approved a budget on Tuesday that would provide a 3% pay increase for teachers and a 4% increase for paraprofessionals. The motion to approve the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year budget at the called meeting was approved by a 6-2 vote, with Danny Ward and Keith Bowers Sr. voting against it. Board Chairman Tony Garland made the motion; it was seconded by Dylan Hill.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO