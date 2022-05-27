San Angelo Police investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Information released by the San Angelo Police Department reads: On May 25, 2022, around 12:46 a.m., San Angelo police officers were dispatched to Shannon South in reference to a shooting victim. Officers arrived on scene and learned that a 30-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. Officers were able to obtain information from the victim and learned that the shooting had taken place at a residence in the 1900 block of Dena Drive in the College Hills…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO