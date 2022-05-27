ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Police investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police officers responded to a call of a shooting victim early Wednesday morning to Shannon South. When they arrived, officers arrived they...

San Angelo LIVE!

Memorial Day Weekend Booking Report Filled with Aggravated Assault Arrests

SAN ANGELO, TX – 53 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over Memorial Day Weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 53 arrests on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday including the following:…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

North Texas Man Indicted for Deviant Assault by Grand Jury in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – A Lewisville teen was indicted by a grand jury in Tom Green County this past month for sexually assaulting a child.  As previously reported, on Jan. 4, 2021, detectives with the San Angelo Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division received a report from Texas Child Protective Services alleging that a 13-year-old girl in San Angelo had been sexually assaulted by an adult. In the report it detailed that the assailant, Byron Bowie, 19, of Lewisville, sexually assault the child on Nov. 15, 2020.  At some point in the investigation the detective met with Bowie and had a…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Bust in East San Angelo Nets 3 Arrests

SAN ANGELO– The federal Drug Enforcement Agency assisted the San Angelo Police Department in a drug bust last Tuesday. According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department, on May 24, detectives with the SAPD's Street Crimes Division served a search warrant at a home on the 1700 block of McGlothlin St. in east San Angelo.  During the search the officers seized around 100 grams of methamphetamine. They also found a small amount of marijuana. For the meth, police charged Kayla Browne, 31, and Adam Muniz, 37, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Muniz also had…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Search warrants lead to multiple arrests

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On May 24, 2022 Detectives with the SAPD street crime division executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1700blk of McGlothlin Street. Officers proceeded to search the residence and found approximately 100 Grams of Methamphetamine as well as 2oz of Marijuana. Three individuals were taken into custody and charged […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Second Gunshot Victim Assumed in College Hills Shooting Investigation

SAN ANGELO, TX – More details have been released on the shooting that occurred this past Wednesday in a College Hills neighborhood. The case has expanded to two shooting victims allegedly shot by Paul Zipper, 52. According to court documents, on May 25, 2022, officers with the San Angelo...
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring PD makes arrest in park graffiti case

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Since late April, the Big Spring Police Department has been investigating obscene graffiti left behind at a local park, now, at least one person has been arrested in the case.  On April 24, officers responded to the Kids Zone in Comanche Trail Park. There, they found someone had used spray paint […]
BIG SPRING, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Bomb Squad Called Into Abilene Neighborhood

ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Bomb squad was called into an incident on Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, on May 31, a large portion of an Abilene neighborhood was evacuated due to an "incident." "APD working an incident in 1300 Blk of Green St. In North Abilene. Streets in that area are being blocked as a precaution. Avoid the area," stated the tweet.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

70 Children Missing from San Angelo & West Texas Rescued During 'Operation Lost Souls'

EL PASO – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and numerous other federal, state and local agencies located and recovered 70 missing children as a part of a three-week operation in San Angelo and West Texas. According to information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, “Operation Lost Souls” ran from the end of April through mid-May in El Paso, Midland and Ector and Tom Green counties. The missing youth, many of them runaways, ranged in age from 10 to 17. The children recovered included victims of sex trafficking, and physical and sexual…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland woman charged after assaulting husband multiple times

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last week after police said she assaulted her husband multiple times and then harmed herself. Julie Lynn Luna, 51, has been charged with continuous family violence.  According to an arrest affidavit, on May 25, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to a DK store at […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Christoval Woman Avoids Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to Shooting Neighbor's Cat

SAN ANGELO, TX – A Christoval women was sentenced in San Angelo Tuesday morning for shooting a cat. According to court documents, on May 31, Rebecca Keys Bilbo, 70, pleaded guilty to cruelty to non-livestock animals by poison, killing, or causing it serous bodily injury.  Bilbo was originally arrested for the offense in Oct. 2021. In an affidavit written by a deputy at the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Bilbo is accused of shooting her neighbors cat with a .22 rifle. During the investigation it was determined that a grey female cat was shot. The owner of the cat told deputies that the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman Police Report May 23-29

The Coleman Police Department has released the following Activity Report for May 23-29. The Officers of the Coleman Police Department responded to 42 calls for service. The following are some but not all of the calls. 1– Assault. 1– Criminal Mischief. 4– Crash. 3 – Theft.
COLEMAN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Suspect Arrested in College Hills Shooting Wednesday

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Information released by the San Angelo Police Department reads: On May 25, 2022, around 12:46 a.m., San Angelo police officers were dispatched to Shannon South in reference to a shooting victim. Officers arrived on scene and learned that a 30-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. Officers were able to obtain information from the victim and learned that the shooting had taken place at a residence in the 1900 block of Dena Drive in the College Hills…
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo woman killed in two-vehicle crash Friday

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 50-year-old San Angelo woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening on FM 2105 and Rust Road. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Pontiac G5 GT, driven by Christopher Stephen Davidson, 30, of San Angelo was traveling south on Rust Road.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Memorial Day Weekend Crash Kills One in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, TX – One person was killed on Friday night in a crash in northern Tom Green County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on May 27 at around 7:51 p.m., troopers with Texas DPS were dispatched to the intersection of FM 2105 and Rust Rd. for the report of major crash.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Boat Capsizes at Lake Nasworthy

SAN ANGELO, TX – Multiple emergency personnel were called out to Lake Nasworthy on Sunday afternoon after a boat capsized near the bridge. According to reporters on scene, on May 29 at around 6:30 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department, along with San Angelo Fire Department paramedics and firefighters, were dispatched to Lake Nasworthy near the Knickerbocker Road Veterans Memorial Bridge for the report of a capsized boat. Here's a video from the scene:
SAN ANGELO, TX
