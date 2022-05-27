San Angelo Police investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

SAN ANGELO– The federal Drug Enforcement Agency assisted the San Angelo Police Department in a drug bust last Tuesday.
According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department, on May 24, detectives with the SAPD's Street Crimes Division served a search warrant at a home on the 1700 block of McGlothlin St. in east San Angelo.
During the search the officers seized around 100 grams of methamphetamine. They also found a small amount of marijuana.
For the meth, police charged Kayla Browne, 31, and Adam Muniz, 37, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Muniz also had…
Comments / 0