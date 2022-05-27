ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest weekly gain since February as selling wanes

By Fergal Smith
 4 days ago

(Corrects size of decline for Canopy Growth shares to 13.6% (not 14.6%) in last paragraph)

* TSX ends up 216.40 points, or 1.1%, at 20,748.58

* Posts highest closing level since May 4

* Technology group climbs 2.4%

* Aurora Cannabis tumbles 38.3%

TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday to its highest level in more than three weeks and notched its second straight weekly advance, as signs of peaking inflation bolstered hopes that recent pressure on equity markets globally would ease.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 216.40 points, or 1.1%, at 20,748.58, its highest closing level since May 4.

It was the sixth straight day of gains for the index. For the week, it climbed 2.7%, its biggest advance since February.

“It’s clear to me that the market bottomed last week,” said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

“The headlines may still be lousy for months to come - they may even get worse - but we’ve definitely had a short-term bottom.”

Wall Street also rallied as U.S. data showed signs of peaking inflation and consumer resiliency, sending investors into a long holiday weekend in the United States with growing optimism that the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening can avoid tipping the economy into recession.

“There is a sense that there will be a recession in some types of companies but its not pervasive,” Schwartz said.

The Toronto market’s technology group climbed 2.4%, while heavily-weighed financials ended 1.3% higher as National Bank of Canada closed out a mostly strong quarter for Canadian lenders, reporting second-quarter profit that beat estimates.

Energy was up 1.7% as oil gained 0.9% to $115.14 a barrel on signs of a tightly supplied market.

Sharp declines for the shares of some cannabis producers weighed on the healthcare sector.

Aurora Cannabis fell 38.3% after it upsized its previously announced bought deal financing, and Canopy Growth Corp was down 13.6% after it reported a larger adjusted core loss for the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

Wall Street pulls back after last week's rally with inflation in focus

May 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three major indexes closed lower on Tuesday, following a rally last week, as volatile oil markets kept soaring inflation in focus and investors reacted to hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official. After outperforming earlier in the session, the S&P's energy sector (.SPNY)lost ground...
TSX gives back monthly gain as resource shares slide

TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock snapped its recent winning streak on Tuesday, pressured by a drop in resource shares, as investors grew more nervous that central banks would hike interest rates aggressively to tame inflation. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended down 190.06 points,...
Suze Orman Thinks a Recession Is Imminent. Make These 3 Moves to Prepare

Economic conditions could worsen. Here's how to gear up. Financial expert Suze Orman thinks economic conditions could deteriorate later this year or early next. You can prepare for a recession by cutting back on spending, adding to your savings, and maybe even getting a second income. Today's economy is plagued...
Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
Meta Platforms to trade under ticker 'META' from June 9

May 31 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc said on Tuesday its Class A common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘META’ prior to market open on June 9, replacing its current ticker symbol ‘FB’. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
PRECIOUS-Gold hits near 2-week low as U.S. bond yields, dollar firm

June 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a near two-week low on Wednesday, as rising Treasury yields and a strengthening U.S. dollar continued to sap demand for greenback-priced bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,834.09 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT, its lowest since May 20. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,838.20. * The dollar index steadied after gaining on Tuesday, making bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose, lowering the appeal of zero-yield gold. * Gold prices fell about 1% in the previous session, and recorded a second consecutive month of declines in May. * U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss historic inflation that's draining American wallets, even as he assured the central bank chief he would have freedom from political interference. * Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation, but the Fed hiking short-term U.S. interest rates to fight rising costs raises the opportunity cost of holding it, as gold itself yields no interest. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.1% to 1,068.36 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,069.81 tonnes on Friday. * Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $21.2 per ounce, and platinum fell 0.1% to $963.48, while palladium firmed 0.1% to $2,000.79. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Real GDP QQ, YY SA Q1 0145 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final May 0600 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY May 0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI May 0755 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI May 0800 EU S&P Global Mfg Final PMI May 0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Fnl May 0900 EU Unemployment Rate April 1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final May 1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI May 1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Bonds tremble as inflation hits new records

SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Stocks steadied in Asia on Wednesday as Shanghai emerged blinking from two months of lockdown and a dip in oil prices dangled the prospect of a respite from rising energy prices, but nerves about inflation kept investors and bond markets on edge. Soaring food and...
UPDATE 2-Japan Q1 corporate capital spending rises 3%, led by manufacturers

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japanese firms raised capital spending for the fourth straight quarter in January-March, underscoring the resilience of business investment despite uncertainty over the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Firm business expenditure could raise hopes for policymakers counting on cash-rich Japanese corporations to splurge on investment...
Global stocks fall, U.S. yields rise as oil prices reach new highs

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Global equity markets dipped while U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply on Tuesday as investors weighed the prospects of higher inflation following a phased ban of Russian oil imports by the European Union that has lifted crude prices to new highs. EU leaders agreed in...
Salesforce sees robust profit, expects little impact from inflation

(Reuters) -Salesforce Inc raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast and said it did not see any material impact from the uncertain broader economic environment, sending the enterprise software firm’s shares up about 8% in extended trading. The company said on Tuesday there was strong demand for its software from...
Abu Dhabi's Borouge draws $80 billion in demand for its IPO -sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals company Borouge has attracted demand of $80 billion for its initial public offering, two sources told Reuters, as retail investors snapped up shares despite volatile global markets. The company, which is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Austria’s Borealis, has attracted...
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies as current account surplus hits 14-year high

(Adds economist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since April 22 at 1.2651 * Canada's current account surplus climbs to C$5.0 billion * Canadian bond yields rise across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than five-weeks against the greenback on Monday, as data showed Canada's current account surplus turning positive and ahead of an expected interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada. Canada's current account surplus was C$5.0 billion in the first quarter, swinging from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter. It was the widest surplus since the second quarter of 2008. "We expect the ongoing strength in commodities to support the current account in Q2 (second quarter), though offset by a deeper services deficit as travel recovers more fully," said Shelly Kaushik, an economist at BMO Capital Markets. Canada's GDP data, due on Tuesday, could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Money markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point for a second straight time at a policy decision on Wednesday. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2657 to the greenback, or 79.01 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since April 22 at 1.2651. Gains for the loonie came as world share markets rose and the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies, with investors betting on a possible slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was up 1.8% at $117.17 a barrel as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. U.S. crude oil futures rose 0.6% to $117.17 a barrel as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 3.5 basis points at 2.825%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis and Diane Craft)
13 banks settle Singapore rate case for $91 million

(Reuters) - Thirteen banks have agreed to pay $91 million to resolve civil antitrust claims that they participated in a conspiracy to rig benchmark Singapore interest rates, adding to a settlement with six other financial institutions and pushing the total deals amount to more than $155 million. Plaintiffs lawyers representing...
Salesforce lowers full-year revenue forecast

May 31 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc lowered its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday as tough business conditions force companies to delay their software infrastructure upgrades. The enterprise software firm expects revenue in the range of $31.7 billion to $31.8 billion in the fiscal year ending January 2023, compared with its...
