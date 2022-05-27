ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Ex-UFC fighter Icho Larenas charged with murder after teenager allegedly stabbed, beaten to death

 4 days ago
Former UFC fighter Icho Larenas faces a murder charge after a body was allegedly discovered in his residence.

According to a report by the Montreal Gazette, police in Laval, Quebec, Canada received a 911 call at 1:55 a.m. local time Monday with a report of a home invasion. The callers were Larenas, 41, and Gladys Rosana Lopez, 50, who said they relocated to a family member’s house after they were robbed at the residence in Laval’s St-Rose district.

Police responded to the scene where they found a dead man inside the residence. After an investigation, local police turned the case over to Sûreté du Québec, the provincial police, citing the alleged homicide was tied to organized crime.

Le Journal de Montreal reported the victim was an initially “unrecognizable” 17-year-old man. They believe he was stabbed and beaten to death. The report added that Larenas and Lopez, who are married, were denied release from custody at a court appearance Wednesday. Larenas was charged with second-degree murder. Lopez was charged with being an accomplice after the fact.

Larenas competed 12 times as a professional and accumulated a 6-6 record overall, including one UFC appearance. At UFC 58 in March 2006, Larenas was knocked out by Tom Murphy in the third round of their heavyweight bout. Following the defeat, Larenas returned to the Canadian regional scene and also fought in Argentina, his native country. His most recent fight was in May 2018.

