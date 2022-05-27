ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

A giant planet may have "escaped" from our solar system, study finds

By Eric Schank
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jz7Ct_0fsmpwSd00

Although Pluto lost its status as "Planet Nine" when it was downgraded to dwarf planet, there is ample evidence that our solar system either had or currently has a large planet far beyond Pluto that may one day claim Pluto's former mantle and become the rightful ninth planet. Unusually regular orbital patterns observed in the Kuiper belt hint that some celestial body more massive than Pluto lurks beyond the distant band of icy debris at the edge of the solar system where Pluto, Eris and other dwarf planets live.

The hypothetical existence of a distant Planet Nine or "Planet X" remains contentious, but evidence continues to mount in its favor. Certainly, it would not be the first time a hypothetical planet was found. Neptune was the first planet found through studying orbits of other bodies in the solar system; intriguingly, its location was discovered with predictions derived from pen-and-paper calculations about telescope observations.

Inadvertently, a recent astronomy paper in Nature found a high likelihood that a gas giant, akin to those in the outer solar system, may have been rapidly ejected from its orbit around the sun early in the evolution of a solar system. The existence of a "lost" Planet Nine early in the formation of the solar system's history would go far in explaining a lot of how and why the solar system looks as it does today.

Modeling the birth and evolution of feasible star systems, the team of scientists collaborating from China, France, and the United States, ran approximately 14,000 simulations of the early solar system to figure out how it got to looking as it does today, with four terrestrial planets and an asteroid belt orbiting near the sun, four gaseous planets orbiting further out, and a scattering of cold rocky bodies beyond the gas giants.

Intriguingly, simulations strongly suggest that there was an early instability in the orbits of the giant planets — Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and possibly Planet Nine. Such bodies would have been much closer to the proto-Sun at one point, before gas coalesced into the sun and it really triggered strong fusion reactions that expelled gas and dust outwards, including said planets. This, scientists think, triggered a rapid and chaotic displacement to their current orbits.

The simulations suggest that in the early days, the gas giants had very circular and regular orbits at regular intervals from the sun; after the nascent star began pressuring them outwards, they experienced an unstable transition from compacted, even orbits in line with the plane of the disk to current orbits.

Professor Seth Jacobson of Michigan State University, who was involved in the study, called this a "universal source of planetary instability in the galaxy."

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

"We think all disks go through this, what astronomers call a transition disk phase, where the disk is being photo-evaporated from the inside out," Jacobson told Salon, referring to the proto-planetary disk of gas and dust that prefigured our (and all) solar systems. We can see nascent solar systems forming around the galaxy in the similar way, which suggests there's a similar pattern to how all solar systems form.

"What's really cool is exoplanet astronomers have already confirmed that a very high percentage of both gas giant systems as well as super-earth systems have gone through planetary system instabilities, and we think the solar system is similar," Jacobson continued.

Within a collapsed cloud of stellar debris — a gaseous solar nebula and likely the remnants of a dead supernova —our proto-sun started to turn on the heat. Heating and ionizing gaseous elements in the disk, energetic photons emissions from our young sun eventually expelled the gas from the protoplanetary disk via evaporation.

The inner edge of this gaseous disk would theoretically "drag" the planets with it as it expanded outward. The initial position of the gas giants in the inner solar system would have been "a very robust trigger for instability," Jacobson said. That could have swung a Planet Nine-type world out of the solar system — forever.

Indeed, in 90% of simulated scenarios, this instability was triggered. Planetary orbits have been stable for billions of years in our solar system. The mystery of our solar system's early evolution, however, is still unclear. Location of the Trojan asteroids of Jupiter and the irregular satellites of the giant planets point to a chaotic reshuffling as does the varied composition of the Earth and its moon, which would require a great deal of mixing of different bodies. (It is widely believed that a Mars-size body called Theia collided with the early Earth, and the sloughed-off material formed the Moon.)

Experts now realize timing in the migration of giant planets was a problem. Geological evidence has also radically outdated the timescale of this model, known as the "Nice" model (as in Nice, France): specifically, a series of three papers appeared in a single issue of Nature laid out a solution, originally suggesting the giant planet instability event occurred roughly half a billion years after the solar system formed, and would have relied on a gravitational encounter between two planets to set off a chain of destabilizing reactions.

"Instability would always occur very early in solar system history a few million years after the start," Jacobson added. "The sun would still be in its stellar cluster at that time. If there was an ejected ice giant, then that ejected ice giant might not have truly been ejected. It might have been caught on this elliptical orbit."

If the ejection was too late, it likely would become a rogue planet. In this scenario of movement, starting within 10 million years of formation rather than 500 million years into the life of the solar system, the nursery stellar cluster the system is born in can intercept the runaway planet. The result is an extended elliptical orbit.

"During the lifetime of a nebular protoplanetary disk, the amount of gas in the disk is decreasing with time," Jacobson emphasized. "It's only when the disk has already gotten the amount of gas in the disk has already gotten quite low that the photoevaporation effect can take place. The photoevaporation effect then moves pretty rapidly. The transition disk phase actually is quite short and it clears out the disk from the inside out." The effect is similar to that of a puddle of water around a fireplace, where the water closest to the fire evaporates quickly and that further out takes a bit longer.

Jacobson said the moving-around of planets was a surprise result of the simulation. "What I think even we didn't completely appreciate until after we had started these simulations is that there's still enough gas in the disk and this process still takes enough time that it can significantly affect the orbits of the planet as the process takes place," he noted.

Comments / 57

Richard Turner Rick
3d ago

The evidence for Planet Nine is not contentious , it's hidden from us . It was found by the probe Pioneer Ten and actually was announced officially . Then there was a sudden realization , Nada needed to hide the knowledge of it , do they announced it was a mathematical error that drronkhsly found it . Truth is they caught sight of it about twenty billion miles out . Then they caught sight of another object Fifty Billion Miles out , this was what our Solar System had always been assumed to be missing . Our Binary Star !!!! But our Binary was dead , it had already gone Super Nova . Now it's a dark compressed core of the original Star with massive gravity and magnetic fields gone wild . It's a Magnetar , and it's the reason Earth has had cyclical Planet disasters that have reset live . It was the cause of Noah's Flood !

Reply(8)
9
rocklocal2
3d ago

i read a Prediction of this almost 40 years ago, in a book written by Asimov (i think it was from "the Planet that Wasn't), where he used an already discovered mathematical formula that essentially predicts where all of our planets are lay in orbit around the sun. there are 2 voids in the formula. the first, is there is a missing planet between mars and jupiter. but there is an asteroid belt. he proposes that the asteroids are the remnants of an ancient plant that met a horrific demise. the other, is a missing planet that fits the formula in an orbit outside of pluto. the formula allows for the gravity of our sun to hold a planet of much more mass than pluto and much further out. ole Isaac predicted that one day we WILL find another planet beyond pluto...

Reply(3)
3
Related
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

Update (12 May 2022): The big day of the announcement is today! Make sure to check back to ScienceAlert's home page for a live blog of the press conference at roughly 08:40 am EDT, or 12:40 UTC. Read below on what we think we can expect. Original (29 April 2022): In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Melting Glacier Reveals Nearly Two Dozen Huge Ancient Sea Creature Fossils

A melting glacier in Patagonia made way for Chilean researchers to unearth the country’s first complete ichthyosaur, and nearly two dozen other fossils. A team of researchers at the University of Magallanes (UMAG) led an expedition to the Tyndall Glacier in Chilean Patagonia in March and April to find the remains of a four meter long ancient marine reptile. Female and pregnant with a few embryos still nestled among her remains, the fossil was dug back up after first being discovered in 2009 by the lead of the same team, Dr. Judith Pardo-Pérez, associate professor at UMAG.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Nine#Our Solar System#Earth Orbits#Pluto#Neptune#Nature
scitechdaily.com

Doomed To Collide: Astronomers Announce Discovery of Supermassive Binary Black Holes

A team of researchers from Purdue University and other institutions has discovered a supermassive black hole binary system, one of only two known such systems. The two black holes, which orbit each other, likely weigh the equivalent of 100 million suns each. One of the black holes powers a massive jet that moves outward at nearly the speed of light. The system is so far away that the visible light seen from Earth today was emitted 8.8 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
IFLScience

Rare Book From 1698 Reveals Belief In Extraterrestrial Life On Saturn And Jupiter

A rare book, written in the 17th century and predicting alien life on Saturn and Jupiter, has been discovered in England – and now it may sell for thousands at auction. Back in the dark ages, things were a lot simpler. Humanity knew its place in the universe, and that place was right in the center, surrounded by the orbiting Sun, Moon, six other planets, and eventually, some kind of large star-flecked dome that held the whole thing like a gigantic snow globe.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
16K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy