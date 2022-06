BRISTOL, TN - Judy Marie Wornstaff Young, 74, died on May 27, 2022, at Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tennessee. A daughter of Donald and Faith Wornstaff, she was born in Norfolk, Virginia on September 10, 1947. Throughout her life, Judy resided in Norfolk, VA, Outer Banks, N.C., Boca Raton, FL and most recently, the tri-cities area of Tennessee. She graduated from Norfolk High School and went on to attend beauty school. She was a faithful church member who enjoyed playing piano and taught children’s choir. Judy was a treasured wife, mother, sister and daughter; She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and loved ones.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO