19th century print shop on display at Marshfield Sun Printing Museum

By Gold Meadows, NBC16.com Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOS BAY, Ore. - The ink will be rolling and the letter laid this time next week as a piece of Oregon Coast history returns for the summer. It's one of the oldest buildings on Front Street, and starting Memorial Day week, the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum will open its doors...

Pelican Harbor Food Bank, May 30

City of North Bend release – The nonprofit Pelican Harbor Food-Bank, which feeds 500-600 local families, needs temporary space. At the same time, it will search for a permanent home in the North Bend/Coos Bay community. The independent food bank requires the use of a warehouse with approximately 20,000 square feet but will consider smaller. Co-Founder and Director Laurel Broman said they need to vacate their present location in the former Macy’s at Pony Village Mall. The organization is hoping someone can donate three or more acres with proper zoning that would allow them to seek grants and donations to build a permanent home. In 2021, Pelican Harbor doled out 2,053,000 pounds of product to a struggling community. The food bank expects to dwarf that number and has already received 850,000 pounds in the past four months. Laurel says she has seen as many as 1,000 families served when the food bank has secured a meat truck. If you can help, please contact 541-456-6696 or email noemptytummies@yahoo.com.
NORTH BEND, OR
Memorial Day event honors men and women in uniform

EUGENE, Ore. - The community remembered our fallen soldiers at the West Lawn Memorial Park in Eugene Monday as part of a three location memorial event. There was a service followed by a gun salute from the First Minnesota Volunteer Infantry. The service ended with a dedication of the flag...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Printing#19th Century#Oregon Coast#Memorial Day#The Sun Newspaper
Memorial Day in Western Oregon honors 1 million US war dead dating back to Civil War

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Western Oregon paused Monday to honor Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice by losing their lives in the line of military service. Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who died in service to their country. The holiday was officially proclaimed in 1868 to honor Union and Confederate soldiers and was expanded after World War I to honor those who died in all wars. It became an official federal holiday in 1971, known as Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day. Today, Memorial Day honors over 1 million men and women who have died in military service since the Civil War began in 1861.
OREGON STATE
Forecasters: Increased risk of sneaker waves along South Oregon Coast

COOS BAY, Ore. - The National Weather Service warned Monday of an increased risk of sneaker waves through Tuesday evening along the South Oregon Coast. From Reedsport south to the California border, beachgoers in Douglas, Coos and Curry co unties should use caution Monday evening and Tuesday, forecasters in Medford said.
REEDSPORT, OR
Springfield K9 Skills Competition will be held June 18

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - The Springfield Police Department K9 Skills Competition will be held Saturday, June 18 at Springfield High School's Silke Field. The event is free and open to the public. Teams from five local agencies will compete in timed events involving the dog and the handler. Events include an...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Prefontaine Memorial Run returns to Coos Bay in September

COOS BAY, Ore. — Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Prefontaine Memorial Run. The 10,000-meter road run is slated for a 10:05 a.m. start on Saturday, September 17 in downtown Coos Bay. "After a two-year hiatus when the Prefontaine Runs scheduled for 2020 and 2021 were cancelled...
COOS BAY, OR
Car found in ditch at park in Coburg area

COBURG, Ore. - Firefighters and police responded Monday morning to reports of a car in a ditch at Trail's End Park at the north end of Industrial Way in Coburg on Monday. No one was with the car. The engine was cold. The investigation is ongoing.
COBURG, OR

