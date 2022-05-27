19th century print shop on display at Marshfield Sun Printing Museum

City of North Bend release – The nonprofit Pelican Harbor Food-Bank, which feeds 500-600 local families, needs temporary space. At the same time, it will search for a permanent home in the North Bend/Coos Bay community. The independent food bank requires the use of a warehouse with approximately 20,000 square feet but will consider smaller. Co-Founder and Director Laurel Broman said they need to vacate their present location in the former Macy’s at Pony Village Mall. The organization is hoping someone can donate three or more acres with proper zoning that would allow them to seek grants and donations to build a permanent home. In 2021, Pelican Harbor doled out 2,053,000 pounds of product to a struggling community. The food bank expects to dwarf that number and has already received 850,000 pounds in the past four months. Laurel says she has seen as many as 1,000 families served when the food bank has secured a meat truck. If you can help, please contact 541-456-6696 or email noemptytummies@yahoo.com.

NORTH BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO